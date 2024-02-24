Queensland post competitive total as Tigers chase three-peat

After the first 50 overs of play at Blundstone Arena, the Tasmanian Tigers are in a good position to claim a third-straight Women's National Cricket League trophy.
Playing the final against Queensland, economical bowling in the middle overs helped restrict the Fire's run-rate, but a fine knock from Charli Knott of 73 runs from 61 balls helped them to 7-248.
Heather Graham produced the best figures for the Tigers, claiming 3-39 off 10 overs, including the wicket of the dangerous Knott.
The formidable opening duo of Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll - who have scored more than 500 runs together this season - continued their terrific form as partners as they combined for 52 with some enterprising stroke play.
It came to a crashing halt in Sasha Moloney's first over though, as Riverside and Greater Northern Raiders product Emma Manix-Geeves produced an outstanding catch behind the stumps.
As Moloney's delivery drifted down the leg-side, Redmayne (23 off 25) attempted to sweep but only managed a slight connection as Manix-Geeves displayed quick footwork to get her gloves in the way.
The reigning premiers took the incentive from there.
Nicola Carey bowled economically to frustrate Queensland's batters, before Voll (33 off 48) was too eager to clip a Lauren Smith delivery to square-leg and played a leading edge straight back to the bowler.
Losing 2-7, the Fire looked to steady through Lauren Winfield-Hill and Mikayla Hinkley and the pair delivered.
Weathering the Tigers' accuracy, Queensland consolidated and kept the score ticking over as a second partnership reached 50.
Tasmania's bowling depth was on display through the middle overs as Graham came on as their seventh option.
She immediately delivered a breakthrough.
Bowling just full of a great length, it was misjudged by Winfield-Hill (28 off 51) who tried to swipe across the line and the ball cannoned into middle-stump.
Knott provided some much-needed run-scoring for the Fire and looked to build a third partnership of substance for her side, but Hinkley became the fourth batter to not convert a start as she departed for 33.
Sianna Ginger and Ruth Johnston both departed without contributing too much, but Knott was upping Queensland's run-rate, smacking 11 fours en route to 73 off 61 before she became Graham's third victim.
