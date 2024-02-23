The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nine flags in a row: South Launceston win nail-biter as sun sets on season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 23 2024 - 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston after winning their ninth-straight Cricket North women's premiership on Friday night. Pictures by Brian Allen
South Launceston after winning their ninth-straight Cricket North women's premiership on Friday night. Pictures by Brian Allen

South Launceston's Amy Duggan had hit an impressive 58 runs from 55 balls and looked like she would guide the Knights home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.