'A pretty special moment': Eleven-run over ends in hat-trick, blood nose

It was an over that went for 11 runs but ended in a hat-trick and a blood nose.
Riverside pace bowler Sol Scott gave a great retelling of his hat-trick over in the Blues' Cricket North two-day win against Westbury at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
"It was a really weird over, it was 3-11 and seven balls bowled," he said.
"I think I went for four, four, two, a front-foot no ball, by about a foot, and then got the first wicket.
"I reckon I probably would have got dragged if I didn't get that wicket."
Scott, who took his first senior hat-trick, bowled out the Shamrocks' Adam House, Kieren Hume and Liam Ryan.
There's always hype around the third ball of a hat-trick and Scott shared what was going through his head as he was running in.
"It was just attack the stumps, I've had a couple of attempts at a hat-trick before in senior cricket," he said.
"I don't think I've put it on the stumps before, it's usually just outside off (stump) and a bit of a tease.
"So I was pretty determined to make sure I gave myself every chance and got it in line.
"You're not really expected to get them so you don't really feel too much pressure."
The team celebration matched the significance of the effort.
"It was funny, it was pretty memorable to be honest, it was a pretty special moment, you all can't really believe it," Scott said.
Riverside captain Peter New was without a doubt the most excited for his teammate and gave him a hug.
"Newy was dragging me and I didn't know where I was going," Scott said.
"It was just a funny experience, a lot of disbelief and a few giggles."
Amid the chaos Scott ended up with a blood nose which left him a bit disorientated.
"I was trying to fix myself up at the end of the over. It was a bit bizarre. I was in all sorts really," he said with a smile.
"I was back in first slip at the end of the over but I was on the wrong side - it was a left-handed batter and I was standing on the wrong side.
"I was trying to fix my nose."
Incredibly it was Riverside's second first-grade hat-trick this season after Jack Colgrave achieved one in the Twenty20 carnival.
"You can go years without getting one as a club so to get two within a month of each other is pretty wild," Scott said.
The all-rounder said numerous different players had stepped up for the Blues throughout this season and was a fun environment to be in.
This summer has seen numerous phenomenal individual efforts from players across the competition and Scott summed it up well.
"Every weekend someone is doing something crazy," he said.
