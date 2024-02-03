The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

O'Mahony magic: Century and five-for as Raiders hold on in one-day thriller

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 3 2024 - 7:24pm, first published 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders Sam O'Mahony at Invermay Park earlier this season. He made an unbeaten century and took five-for on Saturday against Glenorchy. Picture by Paul Scambler
Raiders Sam O'Mahony at Invermay Park earlier this season. He made an unbeaten century and took five-for on Saturday against Glenorchy. Picture by Paul Scambler

Ecstatic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.