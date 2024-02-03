O'Mahony magic: Century and five-for as Raiders hold on in one-day thriller

Ecstatic.
It was the first word that came from coach Alistair Taylor's mouth following the Greater Northern Raiders' ground-breaking CTPL win against Glenorchy on Saturday.
Raiders achieved consecutive victories for the first time this year as well as their maiden 50-over win thanks to one of the great all-round efforts from vice-captain Sam O'Mahony.
The victors made 5-296 before Glenorchy finished 9-286 from their 50 overs at KGV Oval.
Devonport's O'Mahony opened and hit an unbeaten 123 from 141 balls before taking 5-54 from eight overs.
Taylor, who made 88 from 84, got to see most of O'Mahony's innings from the front row.
"I'm super proud," he said.
"To have a day like that for anyone is outstanding."
He highlighted O'Mahony's recent 71 from 91 against Kingborough and said he had led from the front with the ball all year.
"I'm hoping he's knocking on the door of some higher honours soon because he deserves it, he's putting in the work that's for sure," Taylor said.
Glenorchy were 3-173 from 35 overs but the remaining 124 required proved too much.
Their skipper Josh Hartill made an impressive 127 from 135 and was there almost until the end.
He was caught by Mowbray's Ishang Shah off O'Mahony's pace.
Glenorchy opener Ryan Graham-Daft gave great support with 60 from 82 and Karanbir Singh was next highest on 25 through the middle order.
Taylor said it was nerve-racking in the dying overs.
He lauded Mowbray's Lachie Clark (1-39) for his efforts through the middle overs and noted the team bowled well early to make sure the run-rate was high.
"Jono Chapman bowled an over for two runs, I think it was the 47th over and that got the run rate up to about 14 so it was always going to be hard for them to come back from there," Taylor added.
The coach said it was nice to have a good win after a few people had written the Raiders off recently.
Raiders were eighth and Glenorchy were sixth going into the match.
As Taylor explained in the lead up to the game, he and the team had tried to simplified their approach since Christmas and they were now playing with freedom.
Westbury's Sisitha Jayasinghe made 40 from 28.
