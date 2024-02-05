The Examiner
Ambulance boss admits crews not dispatched in time for quarter of emergency calls

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 5 2024 - 5:19pm
Health Department Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, Ambulance Tasmania CEO Jordan Emery and Deputy Secretary of Community Health and Well-being Dale Webster face questions from Dr Rosalie Woodruff on Monday. Picture by Ben Seeder
The head of Ambulance Tasmania (AT) has admitted that a quarter of the highest-priority emergency calls are not being assigned a paramedic crew within the target time of three minutes, a parliament committee heard on Monday.

