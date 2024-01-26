Full steam ahead for young Hawks midcourter as Tassie Wild squad revealed

Identified as one of The Examiner's under-20 athletes to watch in 2024, George Town's Ellie Marshall has another big year ahead of her.
And the Northern Hawks TNL premiership midcourter wouldn't have it any other way.
When asked how she'd reflected on her stunning 2023, the 18-year-old had this to say.
"I don't know how to put it really. I'm really grateful for the opportunities I got along the way," she said.
"I was shocked at everything I did achieve and I don't really like to sit back and reflect, I just like to keep on going."
The teenager went to a week-long camp at the Australian Institute of Sport with the under-19 Australia squad in July and also played with the under-19 state team and Tasmania Wild open side.
Her goal is to repeat it all in 2024 and she's made a promising start by this week being selected in the 21-strong Tassie Wild squad for the Australian Netball Championships later this year.
Marshall was the Wild's youngest player in Brisbane last August.
The tournament, which features teams such as Victoria Fury and Firebirds Futures, serves a great representative opportunity for the state as well as a talent-identification exercise for the Super Netball clubs.
Marshall soaked up knowledge from her teammates, opponents and coaches during the competition which had come after months of training in Launceston and Hobart.
She said Wild teammates Shelby Miller and Ash Mawer were among the players she lent on for advice.
"(Shelby) is definitely someone I love getting feedback off because she's had a lot of experience at the top level," Marshall said.
Meanwhile, playing two matches against New Zealand's under-19 side at the AIS was among her highlights last year.
She spoke of gaining confidence during that camp, including "taking the drive on" through the midcourt.
"And the thing we learnt over there was just playing the Australian way which is hard one-on-one defence," she said.
New Zealand threw a different type of defence at the Aussies.
"They're really different compared to Australian players, they're more floaters and defend the space and we're more one-on-one so it was really hard to adapt to that," Marshall said.
"But it was really fun learning from what they do."
It was also a successful 2023 off-court for the young gun who completed Year 12 at Launceston College and will study primary teaching at the University of Tasmania this year.
"I always wanted to be a teacher, I like that leadership aspect of it and I enjoy spending time with kids," she said.
Tassie Wild squad:
Tyrah Bacon, Sophie Blackberry, Chanelle Byers, Gemma Collyer, Mady Dove, Macy Goninon, Eunice Kidmas, Esther Kidmas, Kendall Jones, Hannah Lenthall, Ava Lockwood, Ellie Marshall, Ash Mawer, Hayley McDougall, Shelby Miller, Paige O'Neill, Jess Owen, Ash Probert-Hill, Ashlea Turner, Alex Vinen, Charlotte Walker
