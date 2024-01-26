The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Full steam ahead for young Hawks midcourter as Tassie Wild squad revealed

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 26 2024 - 3:30pm
Hawks young gun Ellie Marshall, 18, was named grand final MVP in her side's win against Cavaliers in July. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hawks young gun Ellie Marshall, 18, was named grand final MVP in her side's win against Cavaliers in July. Picture by Paul Scambler

Identified as one of The Examiner's under-20 athletes to watch in 2024, George Town's Ellie Marshall has another big year ahead of her.

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

