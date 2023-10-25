Blues smacking way toward 100-game milestones in Cricket North women's

Riverside's captain and coach are on track to reach the rare feat of 100 Cricket North women's matches.
Sophie Parkin and skipper Elyse Page are sitting on 87 and 90 games respectively, holding some hope they'll end up reaching the milestone together.
Parkin said they would be the first players from the club to reach the milestone.
"It would be nice to get there because it doesn't happen very often for the girls," she said.
Parkin played in Riverside's inaugural season in 2014-15 when they won the premiership and Page joined the club soon after.
They are both 22-years-old and have played with the Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League in the past.
The Blues started their season with a convincing win against Westbury with Parkin claiming 2-2 and Page taking 4-5.
"She bowled really good areas, she knew where she wanted to target and bowled at the stumps," Parkin said of Page's performance.
"We fielded quite well, we took six catches all together which is a bit unusual for us, we tend to drop a few."
The coach said Page, an all-rounder that can wicket-keep, had taken her game to another level in recent years after playing with Raiders last summer.
"Her batting has come a long way, particularly last year, she really grew in that area and I think that was from playing and training full-time with the Raiders," she said.
"Simmo (Raiders coach Darren Simmonds) did a bit of work with her and just her confidence hitting the ball came a long way and she's quite strong on either side of the wicket now."
Parkin and Page are having a year off from the CTPL.
The coach is expecting to have a few players unavailable for the clash against Launceston this weekend.
She wants the Blues to work on their running between wickets.
Round two:
