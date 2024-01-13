Two apiece: Blues square score with Knights as cricket finals approach

The healthy rivalry between South Launceston and Riverside is heating up in the lead-up to the Cricket North women's finals.
The Blues squared the ledger to make it two-all from their four encounters this summer.
And it was an important win considering there's automatic entry into the grand final on offer for the team that finishes on top.
The pair, who played in last year's grand final, will meet once more before the home-and-away season wraps up on February 10.
You could hear the joy in Sophie Parkin's voice as the Blues' coach reflected on the win at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
Riverside made 5-105 before keeping South to 9-79 from 20 overs.
Parkin said the Blues took a different approach to the game after winning the toss.
"We tend to have a bowl first but we decided to have a bat," she said.
While 120 is the magic number the Blues aim for, the coach felt 105 was a good score on a tricky pitch.
"There were a few staying low and a few random poppy ones."
Parkin explained the team focused on building small partnerships and that started perfectly with openers Tayla Buchanan (10) and Charlotte Layton (25) putting on 35 for the first wicket.
"I think we got to six overs without a wicket which was really good," Parkin said.
"At training we've been working on our scenarios and we aim to get about 30-35 off five overs."
South struck back quickly dismissing Buchanan, Layton and Parkin but then Riverside went again with Meg Radford (19 not out) and Georgia Munro (18) taking them toward 100.
Amy Duggan and Caitlyn Webster bowled well for the Knights with two pegs each.
The Blues then got off to a flying start in the field with South in all sorts at 3-15.
Radford bowled Knights captain and opener Ava Curtis who has often been the difference between the two sides.
"Early wickets are key when you are defending a low score," Parkin said.
"Ava was our key wicket, she's obviously a strong batter and knows how to go about it so we were happy to get her early."
But South Launceston showed their class with Caitlyn Webster (16) and Belinda Wegman (30) keeping them in the fight.
Parkin admitted she was worried when Wegman started hitting sixes but Riverside stuck to their guns and kept bowling at the stumps.
When Layton bowled Wegman to make it 4-61 the Blues were on their way to victory.
"I was so impressed with our energy," Parkin said.
"We were up and about from ball one and didn't stop until we finished."
Launceston, who made 3-104, defeated Westbury in Saturday's other clash.
