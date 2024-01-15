Protesters target Cressy abattoir, threaten further action unless demands met

Animal activists will protest the abattoir at the centre of animal abuse claims, threatening further action if the state government does not ramp up animal welfare protections.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said the government remained committed to following its current course of action.
Animal Liberation Tasmania and Farm Transparency Project campaigners will hold a what they say is a vigil outside the gates of Cressy-based Tasmanian Quality Meats on January 16.
A media release by the groups said the protest would "disrupt" animal transport trucks as they arrived at the processing facility, and it would shine a light on the plight of animals "who were tortured to death" at the abattoir.
As of January 15, a total of 15 people had marked themselves as "going" on a Facebook event for the protest, while a further 33 said they were "interested".
Melbourne-based Harley McDonald-Eckersall, strategy and campaigns director at Farm Transparency Project - which released footage of alleged animal cruelty at five Tasmanian abattoirs - said she would attend the protest.
McDonald-Eckersall threatened further action if the government did not step up.
"We are demanding the suspension of all five facilities we have exposed, to send a clear message that violating the rights of animals in Tasmania will be swiftly punished," she said.
"We are also calling on the government to legislate mandatory, publicly-accessible CCTV in all Tasmanian slaughterhouses, to allow for complete transparency across the animal slaughter industry, and to enable groups such as us to do our job without having to risk our safety and liberty."
"If real change doesn't happen soon, we will definitely consider returning and exposing more examples of the horror happening inside Tasmanian slaughterhouses."
Animal Liberation Tasmania president Kristy Alger said the groups would continue to pressure the government over animal welfare.
"All too often we see major issues ... brushed under the rug, or responsibility palmed off to yet another taskforce or committee, who have no real power to change anything," she said.
"It's about time that our government steps up and takes action to show that animal welfare is a priority in this state."
The primary industries minister said the state government remained committed to bolstering animal welfare practises, and animal cruelty was not an industry-wide issue as activists claimed.
"Standards applying to livestock processing now are laid out through the Primary Produce Safety Act and the Animal Welfare Act, and we expect all Tasmanian abattoirs to meet these standards," Ms Palmer said.
"The government has already committed to introducing mandatory video surveillance.
"It's important to note there are abattoirs operating in Tasmania that are doing the right thing and are proud of the work they're doing. We want the entire sector to be operating in this way."
Ms Palmer said the taskforce stood up in December 2023, which promised "action, not words", was getting to work and she had been given the first update from chairwoman Felicity Richards.
This will be followed by a public update next month.
"I intend on updating Tasmanians in early February to ensure they are aware of progress, and will be reporting to Parliament when we return in March," she said.
