Abattoir given the green light to export following animal welfare allegations

The Commonwealth has given Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM) the green light to continue processing lamb for the domestic and export market following animal welfare allegations.
Two weeks earlier, the meat processing plant was served with a draft notice from the federal government to suspend their export licence after "horrific" footage obtained by animal rights activists was made public.
The decision from the federal Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries advised that TQM can continue exporting sheep and lamb, with four new practical conditions of registration.
The four conditions include an independent Root Cause Analysis Report, additional CCTV monitored by an Animal Welfare Officer, a monthly Signed Declaration by management, and a new restrainer for calves, plus additional staff training.
TQM chief executive Jake Oliver said he was pleased with the federal government's decision.
"We've been given the green light to continue processing and exporting sheep and lamb, and that's a massive vote of confidence in TQM from the Federal Department of Agriculture," Mr Oliver said.
"This is great news for TQM, our staff, Tasmanian farmers, suppliers that rely on us, our local community here in Cressy, and the whole state.
"This means our 200 staff can continue to work, that Tasmanian farmers have the vital service of the state's only export-accredited sheep processing facility, and it puts Tassie roast lamb back on the Christmas menu."
Mr Oliver said the new conditions are very practical, and TQM has agreed to adhere to them.
"We're very grateful that the Federal Department has recognised the immediate and significant actions that we took to improve our policies and procedures," Mr Oliver said.
"The new conditions of registration are very practical, and we are already working to get these in place as we gear up for the busiest time of year.
"TQM has already voluntarily suspended all bobby calf processing until a new restrainer is in place, and as such, the Department's partial suspension of bobby calf activity will not impact the business or jobs."
Federal Lyons Labor MP Brian Mitchell said he welcomed the Commonwealth's decision.
"The decision by the independent regulator improves animal welfare practices at Cressy while ensuring processing for exports can continue, providing certainty for producers and exporters, and keeping 200 people in their jobs," Mr Mitchell said.
"This decision will bring a big sigh of relief for the families of TQM's 200 workers just in time for Christmas.
"The independent regulator has made it clear he expects rigorous animal welfare standards to be met, and I know the entire TQM team is committed to ensuring it employs world-best practice at Cressy to ensure it not only meets but exceeds those expectations."
Mr Oliver said TQM was committed to working with the government to improve animal welfare standards.
"We are continuing to work with Biosecurity Tasmania and welcome the Tasmanian government's recent announcement of a task force to strengthen animal welfare," he said.
"TQM is committed to upholding the highest levels of animal welfare standards, and we will continue to take every action possible to ensure this does not happen again.
"We will continue to work with all levels of government on any further actions to improve animal welfare, including having CCTV cameras monitored by the government."
