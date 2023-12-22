The Examiner
Abattoir given the green light to export following animal welfare allegations

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 22 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:40pm
Tasmanian Quality Meats chief executive Jake Oliver said he was pleased with the federal government's decision. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Tasmanian Quality Meats chief executive Jake Oliver said he was pleased with the federal government's decision. Picture by Joe Colbrook

The Commonwealth has given Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM) the green light to continue processing lamb for the domestic and export market following animal welfare allegations.

