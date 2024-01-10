Milestone farewell as inaugural Raider pursues other animal instincts

Greater Northern Raiders will farewell an inaugural player with a milestone performance this weekend.
Having been with the franchise since day one, Charlotte Layton will make her 50th and final appearance before heading to the mainland to pursue her veterinary career.
The Riverside and former Launceston player has been a key part of the Raiders' success, winning the association bowling averages last year.
Coach Darren Simmonds said Layton had been fitting cricket around her work at a Deloraine vet clinic and will be moving at the end of the month to continue her studies.
"It's fantastic for her but a big loss for us," he said. "We wish her all the best for the future and hopefully we see her in Raiders colours again.
"Charlotte is an original Raider so this would be her fifth season. She was probably only 15 at the time so we've seen her really develop over the years.
"Her left arm orthodox spin is very valuable and she had a terrific season last year to win the league bowling award and that shows her progression.
"She has an ability to get good players out with the ball turning away.
"She's a good teammate and we will certainly miss her on and off the field."
Simmonds was delighted with his team's 64-run win against a North Hobart side featuring Zimbabwean vice-captain Josephine Nkomo on Sunday which yielded a bonus point for bowling the opposition out within 40 overs.
"We were pleased to get the points against good opposition. It was a good contribution across the team with all the senior players really standing up. It's nice to be the only undefeated side but it's early doors."
Simmonds said Hannah Magor, Alice McLauchlan, Ava Curtis, Meg Radford, Sascha Lowry and captain Montana Bradley all showed their experience.
He anticipated a similar line-up for Sunday's one-day fixture against Clarence at Devonport Oval with the squad's state players facing more WNCL commitments.
"They have Maisy Gibson coaching and playing for them, Erin Fazackerley and Kate Sherriff so will be a challenge, but we look forward to building on last week's performance."
Raiders men will be looking to follow up their first victory in the two-day competition when they return to the one-day format against New Town on Saturday.
Raiders will be without Riverside's Aidan O'Connor who jetted off to the under-19 World Cup this week.
Coach Alistair Taylor wished his young all-rounder well in South Africa.
"There's a very bright future for him," Taylor said. "There's still a few things for him to work on but he's only 17 years old.
"He's performed really well at under-age championships and for Riverside but has probably not quite clicked for Raiders yet so I'm sure he'll want to change that.
"He's a competitive beast who just wants to win and I love that about him."
Raiders sit fourth of nine teams on the two-day ladder following their innings and 72-run defeat of South Hobart Sandy Bay at the weekend in which Sam O'Mahony took 9-51, Miles Barnard scored 72, captain Charlie Eastoe 67 and O'Connor 48 not out.
