Raiders double up as O'Mahony leads way with dominant display

Greater Northern Raiders enjoyed double delight with victories for both teams in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League on Sunday.
A sensational bowling performance from Sam O'Mahony saw the men's team record a moral-boosting win against South Hobart Sandy Bay at UTAS Stadium.
The vice-captain ripped into the Sharks' distinguished line-up to add to his 3-18 in the first innings with 6-33 on Sunday.
Aidan O'Connor also took 2-5 off four overs to go with his 2-8 off 12 on Saturday as the visitors limped to 9-125 but denied their hosts the outright win.
The Sharks had been bowled out for just 75 in 41.5 overs on Saturday before the Raiders set about building an intimidating lead.
O'Connor had predicted the team would bat until midday and they declared shortly before that at 6-272 off 73 overs.
Miles Barnard (72) and captain Charlie Eastoe (67) led the way with O'Connor making 48 not out and Brayden DeVries 27.
George Town product Gabe Bell took 3-32 and Sam Voss 2-44.
Opener Tom Willoughby epitomised the Sharks' resilience, absorbing 129 deliveries for his knock of 62 which included six boundaries and his side's only maximum.
However, he had little support as Voss was the second-highest scorer on 19 although Bell added more resistance down the order, using up 39 deliveries for his 12 not out.
At the opposite end of the state, Raiders women were also putting capital opposition to the sword with a 64-run win over North Hobart at the TCA Ground.
There were strong performances throughout Darren Simmonds' side as they posted 8-208 off their 50 overs before dismissing the Demons for 144 inside 31.
Sascha Lowry top-scored with an unbeaten half-century with opener Ava Curtis adding 38, Meg Radford 33 and Ella Scolyer 20 as Hannah Scott, Mia Barwick and captain Ella Marsh took two wickets apiece.
North Hobart's reply never gained any momentum, losing regular wickets including the last five for just 13 runs. Hannah Short top-scored with 26.
Hannah Magor (4-25) and Alice McLauchlan (3-28) formed a devastating combination while Curtis took two catches and the last-wicket run-out.
Both sides were missing multiple players to WNCL commitments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.