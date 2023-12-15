The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Person dies following three-vehicle crash near Yolla

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash area near Yolla. Picture Google Earth
The crash area near Yolla. Picture Google Earth

A person has died after a three-vehicle serious crash at Yolla earlier today, Tasmania Police have confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Clooney

Emily Clooney

Senior Sports Journalist

Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.