Person dies following three-vehicle crash near Yolla

A person has died after a three-vehicle serious crash at Yolla earlier today, Tasmania Police have confirmed.
The crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, happened at 9.25am on December 15 on the Murchison High at Yolla, police said.
"Police and emergency services remain at the scene, and are continuing to search for a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash," they said.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area, with road closures expected for some time while the scene is cleared.
"Our thoughts are with the person's family and loved ones at this difficult time."
Police have issued a description of a man they say fled the scene.
"The person is described as being a Caucasian man, with a slim build, about 168 centimetres cm tall, with dark hair, and an unshaven beard," they said.
"Anyone with information about a person of this description in the Yolla area today, or who has information about the crash on the Murchison Highway at Yolla about 9.25am, please contact police on 131 444."
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
