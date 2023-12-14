From The Archives: Taking you back to December 13-15, 2013

'Wrecking Ball' by Miley Cyrus was at the top of the charts in US on this day in 2013.
After a state funeral, Nelson Mandela's body was buried in Qunu, South Africa.
Sony's video game console the PlayStation 4 has just been released. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also released its competing console, the XBox One.
Everyone was playing a new mobile game called Flappy Bird, 'Frozen' was at the top of the box office, and the newly-elected Pope Francis was named Time Person of the Year 2013.
But what was happening in Launceston?
We've pulled together 60 photos of UTAS graduations, Santa arriving at City Park on a motorbike, and Carols by Candlelight.
Did we snap you?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.