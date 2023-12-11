Tasmanian football codes remain in a league of their own for upcoming seasons

It is also interesting to note that while both sporting bodies are based in Hobart, their state leagues have lately been dominated by clubs from north of Oatlands - Launceston sides having won nine of the last 11 TSL premierships and Devonport six of the last eight NPL Tasmania titles. However, best to let that one through to Tim Paine since the parochial card is traditionally about as popular at a Tasmanian table as an opinionated Victorian.