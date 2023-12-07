The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

South's last dash to sew up Greater Northern Cup cricket finals spot

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 7 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Tom Hawkins takes a run last weekend. Picture by Rod Thompson
South Launceston's Tom Hawkins takes a run last weekend. Picture by Rod Thompson

South Launceston have three big inclusions as they push to secure their spot in the Greater Northern Cup one-day finals and potentially earn a home final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.