South's last dash to sew up Greater Northern Cup cricket finals spot

South Launceston have three big inclusions as they push to secure their spot in the Greater Northern Cup one-day finals and potentially earn a home final.
The Cricket North teams will play their final matches of home-and-away season so the Knights will be looking to leave it all on the park.
Experienced guns Nathan Philip and Mitchell Cheesman, who were unavailable last weekend, return while Oliver Knowles will be back from the under-19 national cricket carnival.
The ladder is far from set with a slew of scenarios in the mix.
And competition for the top four will be hot across the next fortnight as first will host fourth while second welcomes third in the semi-finals.
Ladder-leaders Westbury are well ahead of the pack with 70 points while the Knights are second with 56, Sheffield are third with 51 and Burnie are fourth with 47.
Teams get eight points for a win while there are also bonus points up for grabs.
Importantly, the Cricket North West sides have one more round to go next weekend as they are catching up on round six which the CN teams played on Sunday, November 5.
It means sixth-placed Ulverstone, on 40 points, are still in the hunt.
Saturday's focus is clear-cut for South captain Jeremy Jackson.
"We're super keen to get out there this weekend and cement a spot in the finals," he said.
It'll be a battle worth watching as the Knights take on traditional rivals Launceston at NTCA no. 1.
South Launceston, who have kept Latrobe and Devonport to low scores in the past month, will be striving for more of the same.
Jackson said bowling depth had been key to their success given they have had numerous players unavailable throughout the season.
He meanwhile praised the batting group for chasing down low scores without losing too many wickets.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton said his troops were keen to bounce back from a disappointing loss last week despite outstanding performances from Ed Faulkner (4-35) and Will Bennett who scored 91 runs.
The Lions will be bolstered with Tom Beaumont back from injury and Charlie Eastoe returning from the Greater Northern Raiders.
The Raiders are playing Twenty20s this weekend.
The Lions are seventh with four wins and four losses and eager to "finish off the year in a positive fashion".
Ninth-placed Mowbray will be looking to finish strongly after a one-day season that has produced three wins and six losses.
They venture to Ingamells Oval to take on Westbury with speedster Jimmy Storay to return after being unavailable last weekend.
Captain Luke Scott said his group hadn't been able to consistently capitalise on key moments this season which was again the case last weekend against Wynyard.
The Eagles made 107 from 48.1 overs while chasing 115 at Wynyard.
Scott lauded the Tigers' bowling attack who prevented Mowbray from finding rhythm.
Meanwhile, Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet said his team would not be taking a backward step.
He highlighted one-day points still went toward the Cricket North two-day ladder and the Shamrocks wanted to give themselves the best chance of finishing on top in that competition too.
Spinner Ian Labrooy will come in for pace bowler Liam Ryan who is unavailable.
Riverside, who are currently fifth on the table, finish their home-and-away campaign with the bye.
On the coast, Burnie host Devonport, Latrobe welcome Wynyard and Ulverstone have Sheffield.
