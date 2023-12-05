Did we get our Cricket North team of week votes and selections right?

Ben Kidd's maiden first-grade century for Riverside has seen him receive top marks in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Adam House (Westbury)
The opener's effort proved match-winning in a close victory against Burnie. He was one of only two players across both teams to score a half-century.
Will Bennett (Launceston)
The Lions were under threat at 2-19 before Bennett helped them to 7-187.
Ben Kidd (Riverside)
It's not often you see 19 boundaries beside a century but the 19-year-old made the most of the tape in his breakthrough innings at Windsor Park.
Cam Lynch (Launceston)
Made a 101-run partnership with Bennett, giving the Lions a chance of reeling in Sheffield's 7-228.
Dean Thiesfield (Westbury)
Was the Shamrocks' second highest run-scorer and managed to steady to the ship after they lost 2-1 and found themselves 3-99.
Peter New (Riverside), wicket-keeper
Was the best of the keepers on the weekend and registered a 70-run partnership with Kidd to put the Blues in a commanding position.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston), captain
Claimed the key wicket of one of the competition's best in Devonport's Tyler Dell before cleaning up the Orions' tail.
Rob Eltringham (Riverside)
His three middle-order wickets ensured the Blues kept Latrobe (8-250) from reaching the 256 target.
Liam Ryan (Westbury)
Had Hurricanes opener Brodie Hayes caught out before recording a tidy economy of 2.30 per over.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
Trapped two of Devonport's top-three batters lbw as the Knights restricted the Orions to 97.
Ed Faulkner (Launceston)
Bowled Sheldon Parker and Clayton Campbell to have Sheffield in trouble at 3-16. He later claimed the prized scalp of Alex King with a lbw decision going his way.
