The Examinersport
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Did we get our Cricket North team of week votes and selections right?

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
December 5 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury's Liam Ryan bowls earlier this season. He was selected in the team of the week. Picture by Rod Thompson
Westbury's Liam Ryan bowls earlier this season. He was selected in the team of the week. Picture by Rod Thompson

Ben Kidd's maiden first-grade century for Riverside has seen him receive top marks in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.