How are Tasmania's Northern cricketers fairing at under-19 nationals?

Following the conclusion of the group stage at the male under-19 championships, it has been a largely positive week for Tasmania's Northern players.
With the team sitting mid-table following two wins and two losses, all four of Aidan O'Connor (Riverside), Tom Dwyer, Lachlan Clark (both Mowbray) and Oliver Knowles (South Launceston) have made contributions ahead of their finals matches on Wednesday and Thursday.
The George Town and Riverside all-rounder has been one of the standout players of the tournament thus far in what could be a major leap towards representing Australia in the upcoming under-19s world cup.
Batting at seven and opening the bowling in the Tigers' first match against ACT, O'Connor joined Zac Curtain at the crease with their side in a bit of trouble at 5-126.
The pressure didn't faze him, as he and Curtain partnered for 171 runs in which O'Connor fired a 63-ball century, before finishing the innings not out on 114 having punched nine fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 162.
After scores of seven and 10, the two-time Tasmanian second XI representative returned to form with the willow against Queensland.
Once again enjoying a lengthy stint with Curtain, the fast-bowling right-hander was the Tigers' rock at number three en route to an entertaining 71 off 80, which included eight fours and three maximums.
O'Connor has picked up one wicket with ball in hand in every contest, earning figures of 1-13, 1-58, 1-37 and 1-42, and he has also produced a run-out.
Dwyer has been tasked with facing some of Australia's next international bowlers at their freshest all tournament and has made plenty of encouraging starts.
Starting with a run-a-ball 15 in Albury, the opener compiled well-made scores of 27 (31) and 29 (48) against Western Australia and Victoria Country before scoring 19 off 28 balls against Queensland.
While his contributions and ability to get the innings off to a solid start have been valuable for Tasmania, the Mowbray product will be keen to convert one of those scores into something with more weight.
The other Lions player competing in Albury, Clark's role has been with the ball rather than the bat and the fast-medium pacer got off to a fast start.
Bowling first change, Clark claimed the 3-21 off six overs to cripple ACT's chase effort before backing that up with 1-43 against WA.
Going wicket-less with the new ball against Vic Country, Clark kept things tidy at 0-23 before James Scott ripped them apart with figures of 6-29.
He ended the group stage with 0-15 off his three-over stint against Queensland.
Being made to wait for his opportunity at state level, the South Launceston product earned his debut in the Tigers' contest against Vic Country.
Scoring five off six balls, Knowles improved on that effort against Queensland as he hit three fours for his 16 off 22.
The talented Knight will be hoping to produce his best for the biggest stage should the chance arise in this week's finals.
