Monday, 4 December 2023
How are Tasmania's Northern cricketers fairing at under-19 nationals?

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:22pm
Zac Curtain and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor each scored centuries in Tasmania's opening match. Picture by Cricket Tasmania
Zac Curtain and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor each scored centuries in Tasmania's opening match. Picture by Cricket Tasmania

Following the conclusion of the group stage at the male under-19 championships, it has been a largely positive week for Tasmania's Northern players.

