Emergency crews work to contain fire at a dry cleaners

UPDATE: Tasmania Police say the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.
York Street has reopened at around 6.25pm following an earlier fire at George's Dry Cleaning.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
EARLIER: Crews are working to contain a fire at a Launceston dry cleaner.
A Tasmanian Fire Service spokesperson said crews arrived to the scene to find the business on York Street on fire around 3.45pm on December 3.
"Crews are currently working to contain and bring the fire under control," the spokesperson said.
The TFS website has the location of the fire in the vicinity of George's Dry Cleaning.
Tasmania Police are also at the scene and have closed York Street between Charles and St John streets.
Police confirmed the business was shut at the time of the blaze.
Damage caused by the blaze so far is unknown.
