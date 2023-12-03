The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Emergency crews work to contain fire at a dry cleaners

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated December 3 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TFS work to contain a blaze at George's Dry Cleaning. Picture by Rod Thompson
TFS work to contain a blaze at George's Dry Cleaning. Picture by Rod Thompson

UPDATE: Tasmania Police say the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.