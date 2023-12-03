Doran delivers University lecture as Raiders learn another harsh lesson

Greater Northern Raiders were put to the sword by a Big Bash League veteran for the second time in 24 hours.
Hot on the heels of Sam Heazlett's blistering century for South Hobart Sandy Bay in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League's one-day format, Jake Doran repeated the punishment for University as the Twenty20 competition got underway.
Doran and fellow opener Sam Harbinson combined to chase down Raiders' total of 9-106 inside 12 overs to record a 10-wicket walloping on Sunday.
Harbinson (51 not out off 42 balls) top-scored by one but Doran's half-century came off just 28 deliveries at a fearsome strike-rate of 178.57, including six fours and both his team's sixes.
The NSW-born 27-year-old played three seasons with Sydney Thunder and has been a Hobart Hurricane since 2018.
Raiders tried six different bowlers but none could find a breakthrough although Billy Stanlake's pace produced the tidiest figures of 0-18 off four which included a maiden.
Sent into bat after losing the toss, Raiders never really got going as a 40-run partnership between Miles Barnard (22) and Charlie Eastoe (15) provided some consolation.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (15), Cooper Anthes (13) and Brayden DeVries (11) also broke double figures but the wickets kept tumbling, the last four going for just seven runs.
Bradley Hope (4-28) led the home attack with support from Mohammed Rizvi (2-14) and captain Param Uppal (2-19).
Raiders face a double-header at Kingston's Twin Ovals next Saturday, playing at 1.15pm against Kingborough and 4.30pm against New Town. The following morning they play North Hobart at 10am at the TCA Ground ahead of the Raiders women's team's T20 grand final against North Hobart.
