The Examinersport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Adopted Tasmanian standing tall for Raiders, Tigers and Hurricanes

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 22 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian short-form international Billy Stanlake is beginning to make himself at home at Launceston's UTAS Stadium. Picture by Rob Shaw
Australian short-form international Billy Stanlake is beginning to make himself at home at Launceston's UTAS Stadium. Picture by Rob Shaw

The strongest evidence that Billy Stanlake is getting back towards his best was the state of Alistair Taylor's hands after keeping wicket to him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help