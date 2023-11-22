Adopted Tasmanian standing tall for Raiders, Tigers and Hurricanes

The strongest evidence that Billy Stanlake is getting back towards his best was the state of Alistair Taylor's hands after keeping wicket to him.
"They were pretty sore," reported the Greater Northern Raiders coach.
"He's comfortably the fastest person I've kept to. He's bowling at 145km-plus. We had three slips, a gully and myself and fair to say we were all a bit nervous.
"He bowls like the wind. He's a class above."
Taylor was speaking after the 204-centimetre right-arm quick with seven One-Day Internationals and 19 T20Is to his name took the figures of 4-16 in the first innings of a Cricket Tasmania Premier League two-dayer against North Hobart.
The 10-over contribution featured two maidens, came at the miserly economy-rate of 1.60 and was followed up by 1-29 off another 10 in the second innings.
Stanlake, who hails from Hervey Bay but moved to Tasmania after joining the Tigers 18 months ago, has become a popular figure since teaming up with the Raiders and enjoys how it complements his state commitments.
"It's always good fun," he said.
"I obviously haven't played too many games yet but they're a great bunch of boys. I don't know how they do it sometimes - some of them travel for about three-and-a-half hours to play. But they're a great bunch and hopefully I can play a few more games with them.
"I think Raiders is a great idea and obviously it gives guys more opportunity and exposure playing in Hobart."
Stanlake has played extensively across three continents and in 2018 was a key part of tours to England, Zimbabwe, the UAE and India but his career has been hampered by back injuries.
"It's very nice to be back playing. I think I missed two-and-a-half years out of the game so it's nice to be back - definitely much better than spending time in the rehab room, that's for sure."
Launceston's UTAS Stadium is set to become a familiar haunt across multiple competitions for the 29-year-old who played there for Tasmania against Victoria earlier this month, could feature for the Raiders against Glenorchy this weekend and will be in the Hobart Hurricanes squad beginning their Big Bash League campaign against Sydney Sixers on Monday, December 11.
This week, Stanlake was in the state second XI side playing a four-dayer against Victoria in Greenvale and he is hopeful of being part of a Sheffield Shield-winning campaign, but he is not one for looking too far ahead.
"I just take things one game at a time but hopefully keep getting overs under my belt and keep getting better.
"The body's been good. I think the more you play, the better it gets and hopefully I can have a nice, good season and get plenty of cricket in.
"I just want to have an injury-free season and play as much cricket as possible, build on that and have another big season next year."
Taylor said the gentle giant has been a welcome addition to the Raiders' community and armoury.
"We could only use him for 10 overs (against North Hobart) but that was enough," he said.
"It's pleasing to have someone like him but we will use him sparingly on restrictions with his Tiger commitments. He's happy to do the team thing and he's a fantastic bloke as well which is great for our program.
"Fortunately, he does not train with us because I don't think too many guys would be keen to get into the nets to face him."
The Raiders will grace UTAS Stadium on Saturday and Sunday this weekend with Darren Simmonds' women's team heading to the capital on Sunday for two Twenty20s against New Town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.