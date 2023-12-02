Heazlett the hungry hammerhead as Sharks gobble up Raiders

Taking the gloves in the absence of Alistair Taylor, DeVries pouched both Sharks' openers off the rapid deliveries of Billy Stanlake (2-37) before Heazlett took the game away from the visitors. Combining with Tom Willoughby (57) for a third-wicket stand of 148, the former ODI player went on the rampage, amassing 11 fours and five sixes in a total of 126 not out off just 92 deliveries.with a strike-rate of 136.95.