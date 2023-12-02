Heazlett the hungry hammerhead as Sharks gobble up Raiders

Greater Northern Raiders' hunt for a first win of the men's Cricket Tasmania Premier League season goes on after a seven-wicket loss to South Hobart Sandy Bay.
A total of 8-225 at Queenborough Sportsground was chased down with relative ease with 16 overs to spare thanks to a superb unbeaten century from Big Bash League veteran Sam Heazlett.
Brayden DeVries had a good day for Raiders, top scoring and catching two of the Sharks' wickets to fall.
But it was a frustrating day all round with the opener falling one short of his half-century.
Miles Barnard (41), Charlie Eastoe (35), Sisitha Jayasinghe (31 not out) and Joe Griffin (25) also made healthy contributions while Dravid Rao hit two of the team's three sixes in his quickfire cameo of 16.
However, despite promising partnerships of 55, 74, 34 and 28, Raiders couldn't build momentum as Rowan Shelton (3-36) led the home side's attack.
Taking the gloves in the absence of Alistair Taylor, DeVries pouched both Sharks' openers off the rapid deliveries of Billy Stanlake (2-37) before Heazlett took the game away from the visitors. Combining with Tom Willoughby (57) for a third-wicket stand of 148, the former ODI player went on the rampage, amassing 11 fours and five sixes in a total of 126 not out off just 92 deliveries.with a strike-rate of 136.95.
Raiders will be hoping to bounce back with a Twenty20 against University at 10.30am on Sunday.
Elsewhere, there were two exciting finishes as ladder-leading University suffered a rare loss.
Opener Mohammed Rizvi posted a patient 112 not out and captain Param Uppal added 84 as Iain Carlisle's 4-49 helped restrict University to 6-237.
North Hobart chased this down with six wickets and 17 balls to spare. Opener Corey Murfet's 132 off 145 deliveries included 15 fours and three sixes. Aiden Bariol added 53 as Tim Oakley took 2-70 and Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley claimed a wicket and catch.
There was an even closer climax at KGV where Glenorchy chased down Lindisfarne's 8-284 with two overs and five wickets to spare.
Lindisfarne captain Mac Wright smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his 145 off 121 at the top of the order before George Town's Jarrod Freeman added 43. Brandon Kopper led the bowling with 3-57.
Glenorchy captain Josh Hartill continued his season-long run-fest with 126 at first drop and Nikhil Chaudhary added 89 not out in a 157-run third-wicket partnership. Freeman was one of five bowlers to claim a wicket.
New Town's 9-237 was too much for Clarence who finished 69 runs short as Anthony Mosca took 4-28 to get his team home.
