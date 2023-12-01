Tourism champion Karen Phillips humbled by industry recognition

Karen Phillips has more than four decades experience in the tourism industry, but there's still room for the occasional surprise.
That happened when she was awarded the Tourism Champion of the year at the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania awards night.
"It was such a beautiful surprise, because it's just one of those things that you know - it's just like 'whoa'," Mrs Phillips said.
Arriving to the award ceremony in Hobart on November 18, Mrs Phillips was there to represent volunteer group Bicheno Beams with their laser show up for an award.
"Not in my wildest dreams, until they started reading out the award, I'm thinking wait a minute that's ringing some bells here," she said.
"It's very humbling."
The award is bestowed by the TICT to individuals making a big impact to the industry.
Over the decades, Mrs Phillips said she had met some amazing people along the way.
"I love hearing stories and learning, every day there is something new that 'wow' that's really good," she said.
"I love the industry, it just gets in your blood."
She says she's "always" been in tourism and hospitality after growing up in Launceston with her parents owning the 49 unit motel and restaurant.
"That was good grounding for me then to enjoy the lifespan I've had in the tourism and hospitality industry with the likes of Best Western Australia, the Federal Group Properties and then Tourism Industry Council," she said.
Mrs Phillips now lives on the East Coast with her husband Michael and are the owner/operators of boutique apartments at Apartments on Fraser Bicheno.
The sea-change move hasn't slowed her down with Mrs Phillips continuing to juggle volunteering alongside business.
Bicheno Beams is one of the volunteer committees she is on.
"The laser light show we do in the offseason in July down here, and that's very rewarding," she said.
"Seeing all the beautiful smiles on young and old faces coming through the free event."
She credited her longevity in the industry to tourism feeling like a big extended family.
"If you're not sure of something, you've always got somebody you can ask or you know where to go if you need some assistance with something," Mrs Phillips said.
"I guess that's the beauty of the Tourism Industry Council, that they're an awesome organisation, that if you need a bit of help ... they're there. And that's the beauty of having an organisation there to help the industry move forward."
She said the biggest change over the years was Tasmania's increased accessibility.
"There's some new players coming into the market," she said.
"I think airlines have had a big factor in that and the Spirit of Tasmania. We know that Bass Strait can sometimes be an obstacle for us, so it's lovely having those transport operators that can bring people into space."
Another highlight of her career is her work with the Women in Tourism and Hospitality - Tasmania.
Mrs Phillips said she loved being a mentor for "young, beautiful tourism people".
"If I can share some of my experiences - good or bad - but they can learn from, that's a real plus as well."
The Tasmanian tourism award isn't the only time she has been recognised by her peers for her work.
In 2017, she was awarded the first class volunteer and personality of the year at Visit Northern Tasmania awards.
She has picked up East Coast awards for both her business and volunteering since opening Apartments on Fraser Bicheno the week before Christmas in 2017.
"I don't ask for it, it's like they say - give a busy person something to do and they make it happen," she said.
"We do work with some amazing people volunteering and team work - I believe things don't get done unless it's a team. It's very much getting in and having a go and things happen.
"I think that's what I liked most about it, that it's very rewarding when you see things come to fruition."
Mrs Phillips had two pieces of advice for people entering tourism.
"Don't be frightened of asking questions and don't forget to have some fun along the way," she said.
