Burnie and Dodges Ferry are celebrating their AFL premiership heroes, Brody Mihocek and Jeremy Howe.
It was also a day to remember for Collingwood's director of coaching Brendon Bolton who hails from Pipers River.
The Tassie exports tasted the ultimate success with the Pies winning Saturday's thrilling AFL grand final 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) at the MCG.
In a special moment, Howe and Mihocek received their medals one after the each other as they wear jumper numbers 38 and 41.
Collingwood won the match in the dying stages with long-bomb goals to Jordan De Goey and Steele Sidebottom.
The Norm Smith Medal went to the Magpies' Bobby Hill with four goals and 18 possessions, including eight marks, five tackles and nine score involvements.
The 23-year-old's electrifying performance received top marks from all the judges.
Howe, a utility who ended up playing in the back line, had a busy day with 24 disposals including 18 kicks, six handballs and nine marks.
He had seven intercepts and four score involvements.
It looked liked Howe might be in trouble early in the fourth term.
He reached for his torso after kicking out of the back pocket and copping a late bump from the Lions' Charlie Cameron.
He went down and looked to be in discomfort before appearing to go to the bench with trainers.
The veteran did however play out the game.
Speaking on Channel Seven post-match, an elated Howe gave a shoutout to his family who had come over from Tassie to watch the big game.
He reflected on a whirlwind season in which he missed rounds two to 14 after breaking his arm in six places in the Pies' opening game against Geelong.
"The fear of missing out was a big one (thought I had at that time)," he said.
"It was grim there early days. I was grateful to get back and play but would probably never imagined really this experience right now."
In a fun moment, he commented he didn't realise how heavy premiership medals were.
Howe, a former Melbourne Demons player, didn't get to play in the Pies' most-recent flag in 2010.
"I was a mad Pies fan growing up, my dad brainwashed me as a kid as they all do and I was in Airlie Beach on a footy trip (in 2010)," he said.
"I watched the boys get it done in the (grand final) replay and I was so pumped as a fan but to experience it as a player that's just next level and I'm over the moon."
Howe gave great insight into his thoughts at the half when there was six points in the contest.
"I even came in at half-time and said to the boys as a backline 'just sit back and take a breath because this is an incredible game'," he said.
The 33-year-old said he wouldn't take the win for granted considering he's coming to the closing stages of his career.
Key forward Mihocek, a Burnie junior, had 10 disposals including six kicks and four handballs as well as six marks and four tackles.
His big moment came late in the first quarter with a gather and beautiful right-foot snap goal from the pocket. He also had four score involvements.
There were feel-good stories everywhere for Collingwood.
Coach Craig McRea's wife Gabrielle gave birth to a girl (Maggie) on Saturday morning which he revealed in his post-match speech.
Then captain Darcy Moore's father Peter presented him with the premiership cup.
Peter, a multiple Brownlow Medallist, also captained the Pies.
Meanwhile, it was a tough day for Queenstown-born Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan. Richmond great and Clarence product Jack Riewoldt was in the first car of retiring players, proudly sporting an AFL Tasmania pin badge.
North Launceston's Oliver Dean played in the under-17 Futures game which was the curtain-raiser to the main event at the MCG.
Launceston Blues player and the Tassie Devils' Arie Schoenmaker, who is regarded as one of the longest kicks in this year's draft pool, competed in the Longest Kick competition on the Yarra River.
The left-footer achieved a best of 53.7 metres as retiring Brisbane champion Daniel Rich won the competition with a kick of 69.5m.
