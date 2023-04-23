Adelaide's veteran leaders have been on the receiving end of coach Matthew Nicks' praise following his side's nail-biting three-point win against Hawthorn in their ANZAC round clash at UTAS Stadium.
Trailing by two goals late in the final quarter, the likes of Rory Sloane (30 disposals) and Taylor Walker (four goals) stood tall to ensure the in-form Crows would secure their fourth straight win and their second ever in Launceston.
"I would say the last couple of weeks, Sloaney's been huge towards the end of games, he was again today I thought he was really strong," Nicks said.
"In that last quarter there were a couple of contests where he drove through and inspired this young group and he's not the only one, Texas, when the time was right to step up, he did."
The tightly contested match would require an inspirational moment to win the game and Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty delivered in ice-cold fashion.
With 90 seconds on the clock, the tall forward took a contested mark effectively on the boundary line about 40 metres out.
With most players electing to snap in today's AFL, there was surprise from fans and coaching staff alike when Fogarty decided to trust the drop-punt, executing it in Dom Sheed-like style to give the Crows the lead.
Nicks admitted he was worried when he saw the type of kick his key forward had elected to make.
"We thought he should've snapped it, I'm not sure that there was enough room for a ball to fit between the posts," Nicks said.
"But there's not many that you'd like it in their hands more than Darcy Fogarty ... he's an outstanding set-shot for goal - he's a beautiful kick of the ball - but I'd be lying if I said that I thought that would go through as a drop-punt."
For the Hawks, it was yet another heartbreaking defeat following a two-point loss the weekend before against GWS.
There were plenty of signs of encouragement for coach Sam Mitchell's youthful squad, with the team laying 88 tackles in a tremendous show of pressure.
"It's a game of small margins for us at the moment, we had some chances even after they kicked that goal, we had three or four really good entries where they just got a finger on it and just were able to be good enough to hang on," Mitchell said.
"I think the maturity of the group and the leadership, while still plenty of work, plenty of upside. I think their understanding of key moments and what to do in key moments has improved."
Conor Nash was a standout player for the hosts, kicking an important goal in the third quarter to go along with his 28 possessions.
"I think Nashy is growing into himself, he's still reasonably new to the game," Mitchell said.
"And now he's been playing the game for long enough that he understands a lot more of the small things that are difficult to explain, I think he's really good at playing his role.
"He's a great teammate, he's a great player to coach because he will do whatever is required ... and his energy around the ball and toughness has been really strong, so I would love him getting a bit of reward for the effort that he's put in not just this year, but year after year."
There was an injury concern for both sides - Max Lynch was subbed out under concussion protocols, however, Mitchell said that was purely precautionary due to his history of head knocks.
"He's had some concussion history, so as soon as we heard they were going to take him for concussion test, I didn't hover on that decision too long," he said.
"I don't want to put any pressure on [the medical team], so we were very quick to pull him out of the game and make sure that he's going to be ok."
While for the Crows, Max Michalanney will have to be monitored, according to Nicks. "He's okay, he's a little sore at the moment, so we're going to have to keep an eye on that and see how that pulls up," he said.
