Two venue records to emerge from Hawthorn's demolition of West Coast at UTAS Stadium last week prompted the unavoidable question of where the club will be without what its players and staff are well drilled to call their "home from home".
By winning 22.10 (142) to 4.2 (26), the Hawks not only equalled the ground's biggest ever winning margin of 116 points (following their own defeat of Fremantle in 2010) but restricted the Eagles to the lowest ever total - four points less than the Bulldogs managed in torrential rain against St Kilda 20 years ago.
The win was just Hawthorn's second this season, both of which have come in Launceston where the team also narrowly missed out by three points to the high-flying Crows in round six.
The latest win was Hawthorn's 56th from 77 matches at the venue formerly known as Aurora Stadium and originally christened York Park.
This is a winning percentage of 73.38 which even my rudimentary grasp of mathematics suggests is nearly three wins every four games.
Of the 15 other clubs to have played AFL in Launceston, the next closest to this percentage is Sydney's 66.67 and that comes from a sample size of only three games (won two, lost one for those similarly numerically challenged).
No other team has managed more than a 50 per cent win-rate including St Kilda who also called the venue home for four seasons (2003-06) but by the end of that spell couldn't wait to get out of the place.
Hawthorn's UTAS Stadium record is hardly Geelong-Kardinia Park territory, but it has been a reliable source of points throughout the club's 22-year unbroken relationship with a ground it could justifiably describe as a fortress.
This included a phenomenal run of 25 wins out of 26 games between 2010 and 2017 which helped propel the club to back-to-back-to-back premierships (2013-15) but - perhaps more impressively - also included spells like now when the Hawks are occupying the opposite end of the ladder.
Certain other sides must hate the place. Fremantle have won just twice in 13 appearances - and one of those famously took several days to be confirmed - West Coast two in eight and Brisbane three in 12 (which I reckon both equate to approximately one win in four, now look at me go) while Gold Coast (six), Carlton (two), Geelong and Richmond (one each) are yet to muster a win from 10 visits between them.
Asked why his team has historically been so successful at UTAS, Sam Mitchell attributed it to familiarity and used the word "homeliness".
The joint seventh highest appearance-maker at the ground has been visiting Launceston as player and then coach for half his life and must know Invermay Road better than most Swampies. Even swift parrots don't make as many Bass Strait crossings as Mitchell.
"When we play here we stay at the same hotel, we eat the same food, see the same people, have the same masseurs and stuff so there's a level of comfort here," he said.
As a former Eagles player, he made the distinction between the convenient 50-minute hop over from Melbourne and potentially-problematic treks of six hours-plus from Western Australia.
Mitchell also made the relevant point that Hawthorn aren't particularly keen to see their 8000-plus Tasmanian members jump ship to follow a home-state team.
Making my way to the pressbox for the game, I passed a framed back page from The Sunday Examiner hanging proudly in the concourse of the main stand.
Dated May 27, 2007, it was reporting on the Hawks' 35-point defeat of the Eagles in front of "a good crowd" of 18,112 - twice that of their latest meeting at the same venue 16 years later.
The picture showed a muscular Chris Judd - when he still had hair - being stopped in his tracks by Brad Sewell. Judd had won the Brownlow Medal three years earlier and the Eagles were the reigning premiers - arguably the league's best player and team at the time. And yet Hawthorn won that game and the following year's flag plus three more in the next seven years to extend the club's proud record of claiming premierships in every decade since the 1960s.
If and when a Tasmanian team joins the "national" competition, it seems likely that only four games a year will be played at UTAS Stadium. Hawthorn will probably feature in one of them, but no more.
The club and their Tassie members will be sad to let go of their home from home and will need to legislate for the lack of its inherent points guarantee.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
