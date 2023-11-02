The Examinersport
Double-header weekend: Major ins, outs among cricket selection updates

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
November 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Former Riverside captain Tom Garwood will play his first matches of the season this weekend as the Blues try and turn around their campaign.

