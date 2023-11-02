Double-header weekend: Major ins, outs among cricket selection updates

Former Riverside captain Tom Garwood will play his first matches of the season this weekend as the Blues try and turn around their campaign.
The all-rounder is considered one of Cricket North's best players in recent memory.
Coach Patty Mackrell said Garwood had limited availability this summer.
"He has a great record with the bat and ball for us so he's a valuable inclusion," he said of the left-handed batter.
Meanwhile, Blues all-rounder Matt Owens is back in the selection mix after being unavailable in round four.
Greater Northern Raiders gun Aidan O'Connor will also be available on Sunday as the Raiders play on Saturday.
The Blues host Wynyard on Saturday before welcoming Launceston to Windsor Park on Sunday.
Four Cricket North teams will play two games this long weekend given the Twenty20 carnival is on the weekend of December 16-17.
Riverside, who have one win and three losses, are coming off a narrow defeat to Burnie, falling three runs short of victory.
"At the moment, we just don't quite know how to win, we've been in winning positions in every game we've played but missed out on a few key moments," Mackrell said.
"We've just got to make the most of those key moments."
He acknowledged the Blues had played four of the strongest teams so far.
Top-team South Launceston have gun batter Mitchell Cheesman available for their clashes against Burnie and Westbury and may also gain Mackenzie Barker.
"This is definitely a weekend we've had at least one eye on for a little while now, knowing we've got games against two high-quality oppositions on back-to-back days," captain Jeremy Jackson said.
South's battle with Westbury shapes us as intriguing given Shamrocks recruits Sisitha Jayasinghe and Ian Labrooy may face their former team for the first time.
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet knows his chargers have two big tests ahead of them, with Ulverstone their task on Saturday.
In a major blow, gun all-rounder Jono Chapman is away this weekend.
Murfet and Joe Griffin will also be unavailable for Saturday's clash due to Raiders commitments.
"Ulverstone's team last year when we came up against them, was as good as any team we have played in recent history across the board," Murfet said.
"Just their consistency and depth of talent was second-to-none."
Ollie Wood will be the Shamrocks' stand-in skipper on Saturday.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton said the Lions would have Charlie Eastoe returning from injury on Saturday for their bout with Latrobe.
They will have Raiders duo Alistair Taylor and Dravid Rao available on Sunday for their clash against Riverside.
Mowbray have only the one match against Devonport this weekend as they have the bye on Sunday.
Skipper Luke Scott said Aaron Hughes was having a fitness test for a quad injury at Thursday night training.
Scott said his team took lessons from last Saturday's tight loss to Ulverstone.
"We found out that we're pretty close which is what we wanted to work out against a good team," he said.
"We had a bad two to three-over period in the run chase that resulted in us falling short."
He pointed to the Eagles losing four wickets in eight balls with about 50 runs to get.
Scott said his group would look to put Devonport, who have star batter Tyler Dell, under pressure early.
