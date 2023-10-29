The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tigers coach excited to see what 'raw talent' O'Connor can deliver

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

George Town and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor is expected to play a big role in his Tasmanian Tigers debut against Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 9 of the AFLW season
Adelaide sealed a top-two AFLW finish with a thrilling three-point victory over North Melbourne. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick, Anna Harrington and Joanna Guelas
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.