Tigers coach excited to see what 'raw talent' O'Connor can deliver

George Town and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor is expected to play a big role in his Tasmanian Tigers debut against Queensland.
Playing in the Tigers second XI, the 17-year-old Launceston Grammar student will play the role of bowling all-rounder according to coach Andrew Gale, who discussed what the state team coaching staff had seen from him.
"He's an athlete, he's a good fielder, he moves well, but he's still very raw from what I've seen," Gale said.
"But what you find with young players, if you give them opportunity they will learn faster. We've obviously made some changes in the pathway, we're trying to give young players more opportunity and it's not about being ready for a Shield game next week, it's about being ready for a Shield game in the next three years.
"He's certainly someone that we're looking at long-term."
Expected to bat at "around seven or eight", O'Connor's role with the ball will be carefully managed with it being the first four-day fixture that he's played.
"With regards to how much he bowls, he's 17 and he doesn't know his own body and about how to get through 20-25 overs a day, but we'll manage him through that and make sure he comes out of it physically okay," Gale said.
He added that the experience of playing in the match is what is most important.
"He'll know what the standard looks like and he'll come out of the game having learned a lot but knowing what he's got to work on as well," he said.
"And that's what exposure brings you, it will bring him an opportunity to learn faster and know which areas that he's got to work on when playing against professional cricketers."
Playing at the University of Queensland beginning Monday, Gale was confident the debutant would lean on experienced heads such as fast bowler and captain Sam Rainbird, but said his advice would be to treat it as though he'd already been playing at this level.
"The message will be to enjoy and express yourself. Use this as a great learning opportunity and - people put state cricket on a pedestal - it's not a massive step, the differences are that bowlers bowl with a bit more pace and there are less bad balls and batters make big 100s," he said.
"Small differences, but I'll certainly be just be saying to go and enjoy yourself and show us what you're all about."
