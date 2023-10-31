Check out of our Cricket North team of the week, who made your side?

South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson is the early front runner in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition following his match-winning effort against Sheffield.
The skipper put in a strong all-round display in round four with 2-17 from nine overs and one catch before knocking 62 runs from 117 balls with six boundaries.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston), captain
Had influence with the ball as the Knights kept Sheffield to 112 before guiding South to victory with the bat.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
The Eagles fell just short of Ulverstone's imposing 244 and Hayes put by far the biggest dent in that target, surviving most of the innings.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston), wicket-keeper
Arguably the in-form batter of the competition with his second score in the 60s from his opening three games.
Patty Mackrell (Riverside)
Has been consistent at number four in the early rounds with knocks of 64*, 28, four and now 47. He and New banded together well when Riverside were in trouble at 3-29.
Peter New (Riverside)
New's second half-century of the season got the Blues in striking range of Burnie.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
A five-for and a solid economy of 4.35 per over against a powerful Ulverstone outfit.
Jono Chapman (Westbury)
Chapman led the way in what was a strong all-round effort from the Shamrocks' bowling attack.
He gets the nod for rolling Latrobe opener Callan Morse for a duck and keeping the Demons under the thumb with an economy of 1.17 per over from eight overs.
Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
Lloyd also played a big role in Latrobe's demise, bowling the other opener Ben Chaplin to make it 2-7. He later teamed up with Kieren Hume to run-out first-drop Tim Moore.
Solomon Scott (Riverside)
Bowled well and then had to go for it when he came to the crease with the Blues on 5-123 and needing 83 more runs.
Brodie Jarrad (South Launceston)
Was hard to score against and claimed the prized scalp of Sheffield skipper Alex King which sparked a batting collapse.
Jonah Cooper (Launceston)
A breakthrough for the young speedster who helped the Lions to their first victory of the season. Clean bowled three batters.
