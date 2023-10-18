The Examinersport
Good News

Lachlan Marshall aiming for under-23 national softball champs

By Josh Partridge
October 18 2023 - 11:15am
Launceston softball talent Lachlan Marshall is looking to take his game to the next level - nominating for the under-23 national championships' draft.

