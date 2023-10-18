Launceston softball talent Lachlan Marshall is looking to take his game to the next level - nominating for the under-23 national championships' draft.
With Tasmania unable to send a team, the 20-year-old has put his name in the mix to represent another state at next year's titles.
Having not played softball in seven years due to a shoulder injury and falling out of love with the sport, Marshall took it back up last season having freshly moved from Western Australia.
"I started playing again and I started falling in love with it and then I realised that 'okay, I'm actually pretty good at this'," he said.
"Everyone I talked to about it [nominating for the draft] thought it was a good idea to do it and I just thought 'what's the worst that can happen?'
"If they say no, they say no, it's no big deal but if they say yes, it's a good opportunity to show my skills and what I'm capable of and what I can do playing softball."
His breakthrough moment came in last season's state championships, named most valuable player for both his club and the entire tournament.
"That's what made me realise that I'm capable of going and playing nationals - if I can perform at that high level over the course of three days in a row playing softball all day," he said.
"I just thought why not give myself the best opportunity I can because we don't really get that opportunity down here to be able to play the sport I love to play [at the highest level] and be able to showcase to the rest of Australia your skills and I thought that this was the best way possible."
The draft closes on November 29, with Marshall waiting to hear back from other states as he continues training and playing for the Launceston Eagles.
