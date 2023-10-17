Launceston's Daria Bannister will play no further part in Essendon's AFLW season due to a knee injury.
The 24-year-old had her worst fears confirmed after going down in Saturday's win over Richmond, with scans revealing a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right leg.
The Bombers' head of medical services Megan Smith said despite positive signs following the incident, the year-long injury was confirmed.
"Despite testing well clinically on Saturday night, scans from Sunday morning have confirmed an ACL rupture in Daria's right knee," Smith said.
"While we're incredibly disappointed for her, we have wrapped around Daria and her family and will continue to support her through this period.
"We will seek the surgical opinion early this week and turn our focus to recovery and rehabilitation."
The 2019 TSLW best-and-fairest winner still attended Essendon's training on Tuesday, with the club's Facebook page posting a photo of her with the caption "appreciation post" and commenting "awesome to have Daz supporting the group at training today".
It is the second time that Bannister has suffered a ruptured ACL, sustaining the major injury on her left leg during her AFLW debut for the Western Bulldogs in 2018.
The fourth Tasmanian to play in the AFLW after Jess Wuetschner, Brittany Gibson and Ellyse Gamble all debuted in the competition's first season, Bannister has played 40 matches and kicked 25 goals.
