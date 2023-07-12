The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dorset mayor Greg Howard bitterly breaks from Liberal Party

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorset mayor Greg Howard recently resigned at the Liberal Party's North East branch president.
Dorset mayor Greg Howard recently resigned at the Liberal Party's North East branch president.

The president of a key branch of the Tasmanian Liberal Party has resigned, citing dissatisfaction with the government's direction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.