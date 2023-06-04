The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

West Tamar councillor Josh Manticas reflects on six months in the role

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas. Picture by Craig George
West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas. Picture by Craig George

West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas says a change in leadership at the council is "one of the most important steps our organisation is taking".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.