West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas says a change in leadership at the council is "one of the most important steps our organisation is taking".
The West Tamar Council will soon have a new leader to replace general manager Rolph Vos, who resigned in late March after he spent 27 years with the council.
Cr Manticas said he couldn't speak on behalf of the whole council. However, he thought renewed leadership within the council was "long overdue".
"And it's one of the most important steps our organisation is taking to ensure we can continue to deliver positive outcomes in line with our community expectations," Cr Manticas said.
He said he hoped the new general manager would bring a renewed approach to dealing with the community.
"... and keeping an eye on, and a finger on the pulse within our organisation," he said.
"It goes without saying; it's publicly known that our council has gone through some cultural challenges over the last few years.
"I think with that renewed leadership and a renewed approach is good; it allows the council to hit the reset button."
The West Tamar Council has also faced questions on the procedures surrounding the past appointment of several key personnel.
A letter from the Integrity Commission confirmed the council was subsequently involved in an investigation known as the Smithies Report.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl has previously refused to directly answer whether the Integrity Commission report released on February 28 pertained to the West Tamar Council.
Cr Manticas said it was a complex and sensitive topic.
"But I think the one thing to understand is that as a councillor, we can't ignore poor behaviour," he said.
"The community deserves their elected representatives to take these issues seriously and also to take appropriate action to ensure the wellbeing of our staff."
The investigation occurred before Cr Manticas was elected.
"I, like many other councillors, am absolutely committed to ensuring appropriate action is taken so these issues don't repeat themselves," Cr Manticas said.
"I think the first and most important step is acknowledging that these issues occurred, and then actually starting to figure out what do we have to do as an individual councillor. What do I have to do that I can make a difference for the future of our council?"
He said he would like to see the council address the issue through the current general manager and mayor, as representative of the whole council, being transparent and accountable.
"I think it's extremely important that if you continually ignore issues as they're raised, or you try and sweep them away, that they're not going to go away," he said.
"And I think that from my personal perspective, it is probably what contributed to the cultural issues within the council over the last few years."
Ticking over six months in as a councillor and Cr Manticas admits it has been "full on", however he remains hungry to make changes.
Elected last November, he brings hospitality and tourism experience to the table.
"I felt it was the right time [to be a councillor], that I was energetic enough to make changes and implement policies that not only look after the council now, but certainly looks after and safeguards the future of everyone in the municipality," Cr Manticas said.
He said being a councillor was a privilege and showed he had trust from the community to achieve positive outcome for small or large issues.
Alongside other councillors and council staff on the infrastructure development committee they were able to achieve pathway extensions for Beaconsfield Public School to the skate park.
"There was money still left in the budget, so it was really, really nice to be able to work very closely with our staff to see that become a reality," he said.
"So that means it's a small win for the school students who try and cross through the park, which will have an appropriate pathway that's safe."
Cr Manticas said he was passionate about supporting the council's workers through fostering a safe word place and continuous self-development for the staff.
"We've got excellent staff within the council that deliver a range of services to meet the needs of the organisation in the community," he said.
Sitting on three committees, tourism, infrastructure and youth advisory, Cr Manticas said he was taking his role a day at a time.
"If I can keep that focus, I think that by the end of the term I'll be able to chalk up a number of wins for the council," he said.
"I think it's also important for ratepayers or residents of our community to understand that some of the things that I as an individual councillor am working on at the moment, the fruits of that work won't be seen for some years."
Molly Appleton
