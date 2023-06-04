Seafood lovers and shellfish aficionados are set to come out of their shells this winter as the annual Tassie Scallop Fiesta returns to Bridport.
The sixth year of the event will see all of the key attractions return, like the scallop splitting competition and chef demonstrations, while adding in a few surprises too.
Tassie Scallop Fiesta director Tony Scott said the event would incorporate a packed program with "something for everyone".
"There will be chef demonstrations, judging of the best Tassie scallop pies, masterclasses for wine, gin, and cider lovers, roaming entertainers along with a packed line-up of musicians, all culminating with the great scallop splitters' challenge," he said.
"It will be a celebration of world-class Tasmanian seafood. And what's not to love? Scallops are incredibly versatile, and here in Tassie, you can eat every part, including the roe.
"But even if you aren't a fan of shellfish, our food vendors will have other options as well as scallops on the menu."
Coinciding with the start of the commercial scallop season, the fiesta came about in a bid to liven up the town during the off-season.
"We thought, how about we try and inject a bit of activity into Bridport as it's not quite as active in the wintertime," he said.
"Bridport has a long history of seafaring and fishing, and is home to the biggest processor of scallops, so we wanted to celebrate that."
Mr Scott said the fiesta was not just about eating scallops.
"A wide variety of premium food and beverage vendors will be set up around the Village Green, where there'll also be a focus on entertainment for children, who have free admission when accompanied by a parent," he said.
"The Fishcare team will be on hand with a message to 'fish for the future,' and there's going to be a demonstration of the old craft of cray pot making.
"There will also be an extra special experience for patrons to dine and wine in a pop-up igloo on the Village Green."
The event will be held on July 30 at the Village Green, Bridport.
Tickets are on sale now at tassiescallopfiesta.com.au or Humanitix.com.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
