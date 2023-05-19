The Examiner
Northern Hawks' Ash Mawer backs Super Netball Tasmanian licence

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:07am
Northern Hawks' co-captain Ashlea Mawer is supportive of a Tasmanian Super Netball team. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Northern Hawks captain and Tasmanian Netball League's leading goal-scorer Ashlea Mawer has backed the idea of a Super Netball team being based out of Tasmania.

