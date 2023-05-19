Northern Hawks captain and Tasmanian Netball League's leading goal-scorer Ashlea Mawer has backed the idea of a Super Netball team being based out of Tasmania.
Following the news that Collingwood were reviewing their place in the national competition, Netball Tasmania were quick to announce their ambitions of taking their place should it happen.
Mawer - who has 396 goals after seven matches - said a potential Tasmanian team would move the dream for aspiring professional netballers a lot closer to home.
"Girls will have something to aspire to and right now it's a lot more difficult to aspire for something if you have to travel to the mainland just to be able to have a chance at achieving what you want to achieve," she said.
The positive impact will flow back to the TNL too, according to Mawer, with a higher standard more likely to be introduced at the state level.
"It would give some more players longevity in their careers, I reckon, especially because there would be a clearer pathway for progression," she said.
"Because at the moment, I'd say the average age is in the lower 20s compared to a few years back when I was first playing where it was probably mid to late 20s."
The Hawks - who are on a 28-game unbeaten stretch - play fifth-placed Devon on Saturday at 1.30pm at the Silverdome, with their Northern rivals, Cavaliers, playing on court two at the same time.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
