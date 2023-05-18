Northern Hawks wary of Devon task, Cavaliers high after loss

The Northern Hawks will not be taking their Tasmanian Netball League opponents lightly as they prepare to play for a potential 28th win in succession.
Following on from their intense three-goal win against Cavaliers two weeks ago, the reigning premiers will once again take to the Silverdome against fifth-placed Devon.
Reflecting on the two teams' previous meeting in Ulverstone earlier this season, Hawks co-captain Ashlea Mawer was impressed with the way in which Saturday's opponents kept the Hawks at bay.
"I think we definitely learned not to underestimate them just because they're a younger side, because they certainly gave it to us in the first half of the game," she said.
"I think we'll really need to be patient and use our connections and systems to work through their defence because it is quite tight and they do have a really good read on where the ball is going to go. It's going to be something we're going to have to be really wary of."
The Hawks were tested to their limit by the Cavs last time out, something that Mawer believed gave confidence to the side when dealing with close finishes.
"I think the main take-away from that match was that we can fight through a tight game," she said.
"It ebbed and flowed throughout the whole game, we had the faster start, they had the middle of the game and then we finished really strong, so I think it was a real positive in that respect."
Also on Saturday, the Cavaliers will host the South East Suns with plenty to smile about following their second loss of the season.
The Cavs were strong for the majority of their match against the Hawks, but two lapses resulted in the team falling just short. Co-coach Dannie Carstens was happy nonetheless.
"We were really pleased with some of the things that we did both in attack and defence that we tried to cement into training," she said.
"We just need to make sure that we're adapting quickly to what's going on and adjusting what we're doing accordingly, not waiting until quarter-time to make those changes.
"What Esther and Eunice Kidmas brought to the court and Olive Morris - all of our newbies - they brought something different, which I find really exciting.
"I certainly am a big believer in that you learn way more from your losses than what you do from your wins and while I think it would've been nice to win, I think it was a good one to learn a lot from."
Ahead of their match against the Suns, who have one win to their name so far in their inaugural season, Carstens was expecting to see an improved outfit to the one they faced earlier in the year. "I think this time around, we're not going to expect that they're going to put the same thing out there," she said.
"It was really early on in the season when we played them last time and they've had a few more games under their belt, so they're going to be learning and growing along with the rest of the competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.