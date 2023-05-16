After snapping a 20-year absence at last year's indoor cricket nationals, Tasmania's representation will grow in Queensland in June.
Three sides will represent the state in Ipswich, fielding an open's men's, under-16 boys and, for the first time, an under-14 boys' outfit - all set to be coached by Northern leaders.
Indoor Cricket North founder Dean Hawkins will once again lead the open men's, with Chris Munro (U16s) and Ben Tasker (U14s) to coach the juniors.
Northern players Zakhan Nizar and Oliver Hadley will feature in the open side.
The youth teams are full of ICN juniors, with Ethan Arnott, Jack Crane, Levi Springer, Travis Austen and Archie Johnston in the under-16s and Xavier Furley, Jasper Lee, Cooper Tasker, Zachary Richards, Sam Allen and Jacob Champion in the 14s.
The Northern competition has grown in size this season, with 270 people playing across all age groups and abilities - assisted by a recent upgrade to the NTCA Ground-based facility.
Warmly welcomed by the players, the indoor court is now a step closer to creating a more functional indoor cricket facility - similar to what is housed at The Cricket Hub in Hobart.
The Kingston venue hosted the Tasmanian Titles on April 22, pitting the South against the Northern Allies - a combined North and North-West side.
The six divisions were split at 3-3 but the Allies went down 7-4 in matches won across the day.
The under-14s, under-16s and women's open came away victorious, with Hawkins saying that "Indoor Cricket North are extremely happy with the result as the ability gap between the ends of the state again closes".
For all results please go to Indoor Cricket World and Indoor Cricket North Facebook pages.
For any information on indoor cricket in the North please email hawk02@bigpond.com or call/text Dean 0438 358 029.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.