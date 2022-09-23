The Northern Allies have once again improved their output at Tasmania's Indoor Cricket Championships, picking up three titles.
The under-14s, under-16s and over-40s all came away victorious in the third running of the titles since the sport roared back to life last year after a two-decade absence.
Teams were selected from the Indoor Cricket North rosters, which have seen players from the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Cricket North, Cricket North-West and the TCL all take part.
The Allies' super-league side was boosted by the inclusion of 23-time Melbourne Stars spinner Clint Hinchliffe.
"Clint displayed so many amazing skill sets and was a tremendous influence on the players," Indoor Cricket North's Dean Hawkins said.
"His appearance on the day also spoke volumes of his character and showed how passionate he also is to see the regrowth of indoor cricket in Tasmania happen as he looks to follow his own ambitions of playing outdoor for Tasmania, now lining up for Clarence."
Winning three shields means the Allies have shown improvement across the board since September 2021.
They picked up one shield in that event, winning the over-40s masters before losing that title and picking up the under-15 boys' and women's open earlier this year.
Battling for eight titles, the Southern sides came away with five of them - taking out the men's super-league and open women's as well as the under-18s men's, under-22 men's and open men's.
The Northern sides pushed their Southern rivals in the under-18s, open women's and super-league men's, going down in the first super-league game by 16 runs before the South showed their class with a 66-run second-game win.
The next state titles will be played in April 2023 with sides being picked for Tasmania's second nationals in 20 years.
The national carnival is in Ipswich in July and the masters is in September in Darwin.
For more information, contact Tasmanian Indoor Cricket or Indoor Cricket North on Facebook or Hawkins on 0438358029.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
