Northern Allies improve at indoor cricket state championships

By Josh Partridge
September 23 2022 - 3:00am
The two over-40s masters sides stand together after their matches. Picture supplied

The Northern Allies have once again improved their output at Tasmania's Indoor Cricket Championships, picking up three titles.

