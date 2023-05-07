The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Tasmania's 2023 Legislative Council election results show power of incumbency

Updated May 7 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper house election result presents a reason to lift campaign expenditure limit
Upper house election result presents a reason to lift campaign expenditure limit

The results from the weekend's Legislative Council elections in Launceston, Murchison and Rumney clearly show the benefits of incumbency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.