Macquarie Point Stadium backflip or politicians learning? Accept the latter

Yet, Australia has been a country of learning and growing. In 1900, Section 43 of the Constitution wrote of the qualifications to be a member of the House of Representatives including "he must be of the full age of twenty-one years, and must be an elector entitled to vote at the election of members of the House of Representatives...", and then allowed women to vote nationally a few years later, and Indigenous Australians some 60 years later. Were these actions 'backflips'? By the definition we apply to common challenges of the day, they likely are. By a reasonable human view, these might better reflect learning, reflecting, and identifying ways for the Country to grow as an egalitarian nation. That does not sound so bad, right?