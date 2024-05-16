Macquarie Point Stadium backflip or politicians learning? Accept the latter

Across the newspapers and touted by journalists and political opponents alike is the current reflection that Labor is engaging in a "backflip" on their previous opposition to the AFL stadium proposed by the Rockliff Government.
Headlines abound on Dean Winter's change of position in the stadium, but this is far from the first time that the concept of backflipping has entered the political area. In February, the Property Council termed the University of Tasmania land sale as a "not just a backflip but a belly flop", and the Prime Minister was accused of a "shock backflip" by 7News on the Women's World Cup public holiday, and in late 2023, Michelle O'Byrne commented that the Government decision to restart the Fire and Emergency Services consultation process again and that Felix Ellis' models be reset as "yet another embarrassing backflip".
The comment by politicians of each other's seemingly detrimental changes of opinion is costly to the people they represent. The term 'backflip' though is toxic to the development of people and of building tolerance of diverse views. It tells politicians that it is not okay to hold an early opinion, consult widely, and change that opinion with new evidence.
Yet, Australia has been a country of learning and growing. In 1900, Section 43 of the Constitution wrote of the qualifications to be a member of the House of Representatives including "he must be of the full age of twenty-one years, and must be an elector entitled to vote at the election of members of the House of Representatives...", and then allowed women to vote nationally a few years later, and Indigenous Australians some 60 years later. Were these actions 'backflips'? By the definition we apply to common challenges of the day, they likely are. By a reasonable human view, these might better reflect learning, reflecting, and identifying ways for the Country to grow as an egalitarian nation. That does not sound so bad, right?
For young people, the language of backflips and bellyflops is damaging to a fundamental human belief that people can grow, evolve, and learn. It tells Australians that we need not forgive those who had beliefs incongruent with our own, and that instead we ought to encourage our politicians to hold unwavering views in fear of retribution should they consider altering their view.
For the Stadium, Jeremy Rockliff makes an astute comment, "Great to see Labor is finally on board on Mac Point", although he like most politicians are not exempt of calling out opposition 'backflips'.
As a leadership educator, I reinforce the need for leaders to be people of self-awareness, and to have courage of their convictions... but to be open to new information and consider new insights in a balanced way.
We are better to acknowledge with gratitude when our ideological enemies become friends and thank them for their capacity to be reflective learners and leaders.
Dr Joseph Crawford is an organisational behaviour expert and Senior Lecturer in Management at the University of Tasmania.
