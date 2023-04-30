Australia's two major sports and even Hawthorn have warmly welcomed news of both an AFL team and stadium appearing to be on the way to Tasmania.
The AFL and its long-term tenant club supported the Tasmanian push for the league's 19th licence with the Hawks hoping "to maintain a footprint in the state" beyond its existing sponsorship deal here.
Meanwhile Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania suggested the $715 million venue may yet host "all forms of cricket" despite recent reports suggesting otherwise.
Welcoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's funding pledge for Hobart's Macquarie Point development, the AFL reiterated that a new stadium was "critical to the success" of a Tasmanian club.
The existing 18 clubs will vote on the proposal after which the AFL Commission will meet and provide further update "in the coming days".
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the redevelopment "can play a major role in transforming the city and the state".
"For a club to compete and succeed on the national stage, it needs a home that enables and empowers it to compete from the start, on and off the field, and (this) announcement gives a potential Tasmanian club that opportunity," he said.
"It is why so much work has been done between the AFL and the Tasmanian State Government to ensure not just a team for Tasmania but a destination club, playing in a destination stadium, in a destination state."
AFL Tasmania has made no announcement.
Having played at Launceston's UTAS Stadium since 2001, Hawthorn said it had long supported the state's pursuit for its own team.
The club's sponsorship deal with the Tasmanian Government runs until 2025 after which the club "hopes to continue to maintain a footprint in the state".
Chief executive Justin Reeves said the Hawks were "thrilled for the people of Tasmania".
"This stadium promises to be a world-class venue, but more importantly it is the next piece of the puzzle in deservedly giving Tasmanians an AFL team to call their own," he said.
"We know first-hand the amount of work that has been put in to secure a 19th licence and intimately understand the benefits it will provide the state."
Hawks president Andy Gowers added: "We have a strong desire to continue our commitment in Tasmania in a way that complements the future team and the entire state.
"Having established such a powerful relationship ... we know the impact the club can have going forward."
North Melbourne, who have been playing at Bellerive Oval since 2012, did not release a statement.
Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania released a joint statement welcoming news that the proposed stadium will "become a reality".
"It presents a fantastic opportunity for cricket in the state," it said.
"Cricket is committed to ongoing discussions about the new stadium and any potential impact this may have on future cricket content and infrastructure.
"It is expected that both Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia would be key stakeholders in the process for designing and delivering a new stadium. Importantly, we want to ensure the development of the best possible facility to host all forms of cricket."
Both bodies also welcomed funding for the redevelopment of UTAS Stadium "enabling fans to experience and enjoy high-level cricket across the state".
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
