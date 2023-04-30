The Examiner
Home/National Sport/AFL

AFL and cricket welcome Tasmanian stadium and team

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An impression of the Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart. Picture Twitter
An impression of the Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart. Picture Twitter

Australia's two major sports and even Hawthorn have warmly welcomed news of both an AFL team and stadium appearing to be on the way to Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.