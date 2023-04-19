The Examiner
Labor 's Dean Winter said the Murrihy review should be expanded

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:37pm
Submissions to racing review allege corruption at regulator: Labor
Submissions already sent to the independent Murrihy review of racing contain allegations of corruption at the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI), as well as serious allegations against other parties including fraud, sexual harassment and animal cruelty, Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter has said.

