Submissions to racing review allege corruption at regulator: Labor

Submissions already sent to the independent Murrihy review of racing contain allegations of corruption at the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI), as well as serious allegations against other parties including fraud, sexual harassment and animal cruelty, Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter has said.
Mr Winter has said the allegations are so serious that the terms of reference of Mr Murrihy's review should be expanded, his time frame of investigation increased and the resources for the investigation boosted.
"The allegations I have seen go to wage theft, they go to tax evasion, they go to fraud, they go to very serious animal welfare concerns," he said.
"Just as importantly, they talk about corruption within the Office of Racing Integrity - they allege that ORI has routinely advised a particular trainer that he was about to be inspected by stewards."
The government last month tapped former New South Wales Racing chief Ray Murrihy to lead an independent review into claims of race fixing and animal cruelty in the harness racing code.
Mr Winter called for an expansion of the review to encompass broader concerns.
"While Mr Murrihy is an outstanding steward ... the allegations that have already been put to [his] review go much wider than his terms of reference, his expertise and the resources at his disposal ... and we need to expand this process."
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said it was "outrageous" for Mr Winter to politicise the independent Murrihy review.
"It's completely obnoxious for the shadow minister to be airing submissions to the Murrihy Review purely to try to score political points," she said.
"[Opposition Leader Rebecca White] needs to rein in her racing spokesman, who is besmirching the entire racing industry by publicising untested claims - many of which appear to be serious matters that should have been reported to either the police, the ATO, Fair Work Australia or the RSPCA."
She has previously said the terms of the review would not be widened, and that people with allegations of criminal activity or animal cruelty should report them to the police or the RSPCA.
