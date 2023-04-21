The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

The Bendigo Bank agencies at Beaconsfield and Whitemark remain in line for closure

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janie Finlay gives an update on the impending closure of Bendigo Agencies in North East Tasmania. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Janie Finlay gives an update on the impending closure of Bendigo Agencies in North East Tasmania. Picture by Joe Colbrook

The future of banking agencies in two small Nort- East Tasmanian communities still hangs in the balance, however, politicians and community members are hopeful their pleas have been heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.