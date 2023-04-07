Less than a fortnight after moving on from Launceston City, Gediminas Krusa has joined cross-town club Riverside Olympic.
Krusa's City departure was announced on their social media streams on March 28 after three seasons at the Propsect-based club, with his Olympic arrival unveiled on Friday.
"First of all, I would like to thank Launceston City for the past three years, where I met a lot of great people," he said.
"Also, a big thank you for all the clubs from across the state and their representatives for professional conversations and interest in me while I was without a club.
"I'm excited to start a new journey with Riverside Olympic and their head coach Helder Dos Santos Silva, who showed massive interest in me and was big part of me signing with a club.
"I will give all my best, will use all my experience, knowledge and passion for the game to make the club, my teammates and everyone involved in the club move the right direction and become better on everyday basis."
An international under-19 representative of his native Lithuania, Krusa has also played in Latvia, Poland and Estonia before coming to Tasmania and playing with Devonport and City.
Dos Santos Silva praised Krusa and what he will bring to Olympic, who have scored once in three games to start their NPL season.
"Gedi will have a massive impact on our squad as an extremely experienced player who has a great football brain and character," Dos Santos Silva said.
"This is a step forward for the club and our young players will learn a lot from someone like Gedi.
"After meeting him, we discussed the vision of Riverside and what we strive for in the future and the type of players that we need at the club. Gedi is aligned and has the quality that we are after.
"We are very pleased to have Gedi on board, as one of the best midfielders in the state."
Riverside begin their Lakoseljac Cup campaign at home against Southern Championship side Barnstoneworth United on Saturday, while Launceston City and Launceston United do battle on Monday at Birch Avenue.
