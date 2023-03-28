With over a week until 2023's first quarter of Tasmanian State League football, there's plenty of intrigue around how sides will stack up.
Despite several key members of Launceston's premiership teams departing the club, coach Mitch Thorp is "not dismissing" their chances of four in a row.
"Our expectations are higher than anyone else's, we'll probably put more pressure on ourselves than the external stuff - all of that is just white noise," Thorp said.
"We've got things we want to achieve this year and we've had a good pre-season, a good practice-game phase but we'll soon see next Friday night."
The likes of Jay Blackberry, Fletcher Seymour, Michael Musicka, Casey Brown, Brendan Taylor, Josh Woolley and Jamieson House departed the Blues throughout the off-season - leaving several tough gaps to fill.
However, as Thorp's side regain Isaac Hyatt and Liam Jones from the Tasmanian Devils as well as blood several young players, his standards are still high.
"A lot of the guys that have jumped into their senior squad now have been at the club for five years and cut their teeth at development league level and have won development league premierships," Thorp said.
"The demographic of our list is probably 19 to 23, which is right at the point where they should be playing senior footy and good senior footy, so our standards haven't shifted."
The Blues' experienced coach will serve a four-week ban at the beginning of the season, stemming from an incident in the 2022 grand final and a previous indiscretion during the year.
Scott Stephens will coach the Blues in Thorp's absence, which sees the 34-year-old unable to go onto the ground and into the rooms.
The former Hawthorn forward admitted he would "do it all again if he had to" and described himself as "pretty passionate and loyal" to his players and backed them to get the job done.
"The boys prepare pretty strongly for each game and we've got enough leaders across each line to make sure it's executed well," he said.
Launceston's first game pits them against cross-town rivals North Launceston on Good Friday - April 7 - at UTAS Stadium.
The Bombers have lost several key players in Corey Nankervis, Tom Bennett and Michael Stingel but three-time premiership player Connor Young has returned from Scottsdale.
Much like Thorp, coach Brad Cox-Goodyer's focus is on younger players that have been playing senior football together for several years.
"I think this year is the most connected they've been and they all understand how each other plays, they're best mates off the field and I know that's a recipe for success because we've been there, done that when I was coming through that age group," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They do everything outside of football together. Sometimes it can be a bad thing, they get into a bit of trouble but they're really close mates and push each other pretty hard at training in terms of standards."
The Bombers will have the same captains as last year, with Alex Lee and Ben Simpson to resume in the role but will have a different system underneath them.
Nathan Pearce and the returning Young will be vice-captains, while Blade Sulzberger, Declan Chugg, Harry Bayles, Fletcher Bennett and Jacob Kerr will be underneath them as the leadership group.
"It's just that next wave of leaders coming through that drive the standards," Cox-Goodyer said on the new-look crew.
"You want it to be that revolving door of guys always coming through and making sure that the values and the standards are ready for those next guys that come whether it's five or 10 years down the track, that it's always just breeding success."
Launceston have also had a change at the top of their leadership tree, with Brodie Palfreyman joining Jobi Harper as co-captain.
Palfreyman described it as an honour to lead the club alongside Harper, who he's played with for the bulk of his career.
"I played with him back when the Western Storm was about as a young fella, so I've got a really good relationship with Jobi," Palfreyman said.
"As everyone knows, Jobi leads from the front out on the field and I'm in a similar way so we should be really good and we should work hand in hand together."
