There is much anticipation in Launceston ahead of the first round of the 2023 Australian Rally Championship with drivers going through their shakedown session on Thursday.
The short drive in a field behind UTAS Stadium will complement the Rally Show on Friday night at The Avenue on Brisbane Street.
Hobart driver Bodie Reading was thrilled to get this year's campaign under way.
"It's been a good build up, just these little things build up, build up and build up and you get really excited," he said.
"Hopefully everyone has a good weekend here and it's a good start for the rest of the year and it makes you want to be there and do more of it."
Defending champion Lewis Bates was also enjoying the lead-in.
"Round one of the new season is always a big exciting round and you can build up a lot of momentum," he said.
"So it's exciting that we can launch the season and then now we're [at the shakedown] today, where we're able to take sponsors for rides and show them what the cars are capable of.
"Then get to the ceremonial start tomorrow night and officially launch Rally Launceston and put on a bit of a show for the crowd and they can see the cars up close."
Having won the 2022 ARC drivers' championship by 103 points over brother Harry, the Bates' sibling rivalry looks set to continue in Northern Tasmania.
"It's definitely fun and we're good mates when we're not rallying," Lewis said.
"We've always compared ourselves to each other in anything we've been doing growing up and well, everything.
"It can get stressful at times. But at the end of the day, we both want each other to get the best result we can."
Bates will once again be driving a Toyota GR Yaris following his "flawless" season last year, but will have an added challenge of playing the role of the hunted.
According to the ACT driver, this new aspect has not brought more pressure with it at this stage.
"I think we've got a target on our back being the reigning champions, but honestly, I probably feel more relaxed if anything compared to last year," he said.
"The feeling is good. Maybe I'll feel a bit more pressure on Saturday morning when the rally starts, but for now, I'm feeling relaxed."
That is not to say Bates will be taking his competition lightly.
"It's exciting to be here for a new season and the entry list is super exciting, there's plenty of fast cars and really looking forward to Rally Launceston," he said.
"I think the competition is going to be extremely tough. There'll be plenty of cars fighting for victories and fighting for the championship, so we'll definitely have to be on top of our game.
"But definitely, we're looking to defend our championship.
"That's our firm goal for [co-driver Anthony McLoughlin] and myself this year.
"We'll be trying to carry that momentum from last season into this season and we'll see how we go."
