South Launceston are in the box seat but two late wickets has given Westbury hope heading into day two of their Cricket North semi-final at Ingamells Oval.
The Knights' bowling attack combined well to roll the Shamrocks for 140 before captain Jeremy Jackson and fellow opener Mackenzie Barker bust out of the gates, helping South to 2-71 at stumps.
Jackson said the Knights would aim to bat all day on Sunday (96 overs).
The Knights are aiming to chase down Westbury's total and then put the game beyond the Shamrocks' reach so there's no chance of an outright victory.
Jackson said he couldn't have asked for much better from his players on day one.
"There are still six hours of first grade cricket coming at us tomorrow, there's still plenty of work to be done but we're certainly content with the position we're in," he said.
Jackson felt his group assessed the conditions well and built pressure by restricting the Shamrocks' run-rate to less than two runs per over.
"I was pleased with how the guys were able to be relentless with their pressure today and that goes for all our bowlers," he said.
The Knights benefitted from James Beattie's return from the Greater Northern Raiders.
The left-arm quick was the leading wicket-taker with 3-54.
South otherwise had an even spread of contributors with four picking up multiple pegs.
While Westbury hung on for their 140, Jackson and Barker went bang with boundary after boundary early.
There were lots of calls for 'caaatch' early in South's innings but they kept finding gaps.
"It was never really the plan but it was always potentially on the cards while the ball was a bit harder," Jackson said.
"It was always going to be the easiest time to score."
He said Knights' greater focus was not losing too many wickets in their 26 overs before stumps.
Westbury would be staring down the barrel of defeat If it weren't for skipper Daniel Murfet snaring two pegs in the last 15 minutes of play.
Dan Forster caught Barker and Sisitha Jayasinghe was given out lbw in the last five minutes.
Murfet said the group would go into day two with some confidence.
"It's a funny game and we're playing on a pretty tricky wicket and we know there's a couple of key wickets for them," he said.
"And we back ourselves in that if we can get on a bit of a roll here, we can get a clumps of wickets.
"So hopefully we can take some of that momentum and bring that out in the morning as well."
Murfet said the Shamrocks had wanted to make about 200.
"We probably underestimated how the wicket was going to play and to be fair, they bowled quite well accordingly," he said.
"And we got out in similar ways, so it was a bit frustrating with the bat and we were below the standard we like to think we can be.
"That being said, we all found it difficult to bat and it was quite tricky to drive the ball on a slow, proppy wicket that is now going (bouncing) a bit low.
"We're certainly in the game, a couple of wickets here or there and it will be game on."
Joe Griffin (41) and Jono Chapman (23), who are also Raiders players, posted a 48-run partnership when the Shamrocks were in trouble at 5-47.
"Without that partnership we wouldn't have much to bowl to at all," Murfet said.
"They applied themselves well and got through some real tricky bowling."
Sunday's play starts at 11am with Jackson (32*) and nightwatchman Graham Donaldson (0*) at the crease.
The winner will play Launceston in next weekend's grand final.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
