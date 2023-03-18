The Examiner
South Launceston have the ascendancy in Cricket North semi-final

By Brian Allen
Updated March 18 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
Westbury's James Tyson and South Launceston's Ian Labrooy watch the bail sailing through the air at Ingamells Oval on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

South Launceston are in the box seat but two late wickets has given Westbury hope heading into day two of their Cricket North semi-final at Ingamells Oval.

