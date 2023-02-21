Tasmanian Tigers paceman Peter Siddle has been sounded out for a return to Victoria after this season.
After reports emerged regarding the 38-year-old's contract status, Cricket Victoria's head of male cricket David Hussey spoke on RSN confirming the rumours.
"I've been in contact with Cricket Tasmania just to give them a courtesy, to say if it's okay with you I wouldn't mind speaking to Peter Siddle about the prospect of coming back to Victoria," Hussey said on the station's Breakfast with Harf program.
"Playing out his cricketing days as a Victorian, I believe would be fantastic and he could actually help tutor and mentor some of our younger bowlers to hopefully playing international cricket.
"We're in its infancy of communication with Pete and his manager, but where there's smoke there's fire, I'm pretty keen to get the deal done."
Siddle joined the Tigers in 2020 and won last year's Ricky Ponting Medal alongside Jordan Silk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.