A floodlit Friday night Northern derby is set to kick-off the Tasmanian soccer season.
Launceston City will host cross-town rivals Riverside Olympic at Prospect Park on March 17, to begin a campaign with unprecedented Northern involvement.
With Launceston United also joining the NPL Tasmania and Devonport seeking to retain their title, it means four of the eight teams will be from the northern half of the state.
United are also hoping to maintain their dominance of the Women's Super League having claimed the league and cup double last season.
Football Tasmania will announce their NPL roster on Wednesday but Football Australia have confirmed each state's opening fixtures on their website.
The clash was warmly welcomed by both clubs who have shared the spoils around since Riverside rejoined the statewide league.
City won two of the match-ups last season - and came from two goals down to draw the third - but Olympic edged the teams' Summer Cup clash on penalties following a 0-0 draw earlier this month.
City president Danny Linger said: "We've been talking with FT about having the first game in Launceston, it's eventuated and we're really pleased about it.
"It's exciting to kick off the season with a cross-town derby. Everybody loves the Friday night derbies. We get good crowds for them and it's a great atmosphere."
Olympic president Troy Scott responded: "We're excited and eager to get our season underway under our new coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"As a club there's a positive vibe, good playing numbers and hopefully, with the inclusion of a couple of imports, our climb up the ladder starts on March 17."
As with all NPL Tasmania fixtures this season, the clubs' under-21s will play each other before the main game.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
