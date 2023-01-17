Western United is planning to play one A-League fixture in Hobart and one in Launceston in future seasons, according to chief executive officer Chris Pehlivanis.
It comes as United approach their first-ever official matches in the capital this Saturday at North Hobart Oval.
It's a club double-header with the women playing their round 11 clash against Brisbane Roar at 2:20pm.
The men take on Sydney FC in round 13 at 5pm.
It's a change up from the past two seasons when Launceston's UTAS Stadium hosted two Western United men's matches during each campaign.
Pehlivanis explained why the games were now being split between the North and the South.
"It is probably looking to be a permanent move and the reason for the change is it really helps us work more closely with the stakeholders of football in Tasmania and gives everyone the opportunity to come out and support the A-League," he said.
"And ensure that when there is a licence for A-League men's and women's in the future, that Tasmania is taken as a serious candidate and that's why we believe we've got to do a lot more work across the whole of Tasmania.
"To A, build the community engagement and stakeholders that love and enjoy football, and B, showcase the whole of Tasmania to the APL bosses and football community as a whole."
While the plan is to play one game in each part of the state, Pehlivanis said the outcome depended on the consultation process.
"At this point in time that would be our preferred model but at the end of every season we sit back and meet with all the important stakeholders - Football Tasmania, the government and local communities and understand what they want as well," he said.
"It's not solely about what we want but it's about making sure we engage everyone appropriately and then making sure we make the right decisions.
"But at this stage we want to try and get to both parts of Tasmania and ensure we showcase elite football there."
United face Wellington Phoenix at UTAS Stadium on February 17, an opportunity Pehlivanis is looking forward to.
He said the club was also advocating for improved soccer infrastructure in Tasmania.
"So that when there is an A-League men's and women's team in the future, they've got a home that is purpose-built for football," he said.
"We're playing out of UTAS and North Hobart Oval which are predominantly AFL or cricket venues.
"We're working with the appropriate stakeholders and advocating for stadiums to be built that are boutique for football.
"I think then you'll see something like the JackJumpers have got now in the NBL - an amazing atmosphere and people wanting to come every week and be part of that journey."
Pehlivanis said an elite-standard rectangular stadium would be a "game changer".
"Build that and I think Tassie will be steps ahead of most other bids in the country and probably some existing teams in the A-League," he said.
"I think that's what it needs."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
